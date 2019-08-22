sunday, Aug. 25
Free Rockport Legion Band concert, 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street. Jason Howard conducts “A Salute to America.” Popcorn, kids welcome; folding chairs and blankets good.
thursday, Aug. 29
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects,1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Rockport’s fourth annual Coastsweep, at Cape Hedge Beach (end of South Street) rain or shine. To volunteer, contact Geralyn Falco at 978-546-5005 or gfalco@rockportma.gov.
Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicap-accessible. Advance: $10; at door: $12, juniors $5, and families $24. Visit http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, send email to info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or call 978-309-9667.
Monday, Sept. 9
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour at noon. Dan Jaffe, propagator and stock bed grower at the New England Wild Flower Society presents “Native New England Plants” at 1 p.m. All welcome; $5 for nonmembers.
tuesday, sept. 10
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, sept. 11
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome.
thursday, sept. 12
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, 978- 546-2573.
sunday, sept. 15
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
tuesday, oct. 6
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Monday, Oct. 7
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m. by Attleboro master gardener Kathy Gariepy on “Developing a Bulb Garden.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
thursday, oct. 8
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
sunday, oct. 20
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Monday, Nov. 4
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym ay Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573 .
