Wednesday, Oct. 9
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Presentation, 12:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. With Joan Fitzpatrick from the VNA. Tools to help manage the condition and improve health. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m, Rockport Public Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Screening of 1944 comedy starring Ronald Coleman and Marlene Dietrich. No rating. Snacks and covered drinks welcome. 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, oct. 9
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 10
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing, Q&As. Drop in.
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
Saturday, Oct. 12
Master storytellers share their secrets, 3 to 5 p.m., Rockport Public Library. Steve Almond, Brunonia Barry, Susan Oleksiw and Bruce Coffin perform from works. Discussion follows with book sales/signing.
monday, oct. 3
‘Which Craft’ in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Deadline for Rockport Cultural Council Grants Program Applications for 2019-2020, at Mass Cultural Council website: mass-culture.org/lcc_public.aspx. No late applications. Questions? Contact Christine Downing at CulturalCouncil@rockportma.gov.
Mosaic Sun Catchers, 2:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Leslie Doherty, owner of Ways of Color, leads – for kids 7 and older. Register at 978-546-6934.
Author Dr. Jim O’Connell shares “Stories from the Shadows: Reflections of a Street Doctor,” 7 to 8:15 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St. Free, all welcome.
wednesday, Oct. 16
On Screen new release movie matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Newman and Redford star in an western 1969 classic. Bring snacks, drinks.
thursday, Oct. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Poetry Readers Club meets, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, to discuss “Wade in the Water” by Tracy K. Smith. New members welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Rockport Harvest Fest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown.
Bobbi Gibb reads and signs “The Girl Who Ran,” an illustrated children’s book based on her trailblazing run, 11 a.m., The Paper Mermaid, 57 Main St. 978-546-3553. www.papermermaid.com. (Note: event rescheduled from Oct. 12)
Sunday, Oct. 20
Swedish Pancake Breakfast at Spiran Lodge, 8 to 11 a.m., corner of Broadway and School streets. Adults $9; children $5. Nisu and other Nordic baked goods available.
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Rockport COA’s trip to Covered Bridges of New Hampshire, 8:45 a.m. departure. With professional guide in Troy, New Hampshire, for a tour of the covered bridges. Lunch at the East Hill Farm. Payment and reservation by Oct. 10: $75 per person.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport community center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Preview night for Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, new members welcome to join, 5 to 7 p.m., Broadway and School Street www.rockportlibrary.org or 978-546-6934. The library is handicap accessible.
Friday, Oct. 25
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Broadway and School streets. www.rockportlibrary.org or 978-546-6934. The library is handicap accessible.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Pigeon Cove Circle Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue, Pigeon Cove.
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Broadway and School streets, www.rockportlibrary.org or 978-546-6934. The library is handicap accessible.
Sunday, Oct 27
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 1 to 5 p.m., Broadway and School streets, www.rockportlibrary.org or 978-546-6934. The library is handicap.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Monday, Nov. 4
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Pigeon Cove Circle “Christmas in the Cove” Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For Table Rentals (35) call Gail at 617 967 5446.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield. We will return at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573 .
Monday mornings
‘Which Craft’ in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Stop in create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
