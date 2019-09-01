Monday, sept. 2
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Rockport’s fourth annual Coastsweep, Cape Hedge Beach, end of South Street, rain or shine. To volunteer, contact Geralyn Falco at 978-546-5005 or gfalco@rockportma.gov.
On Screen presents an epic biographical musical based on the life of Elton John, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Rockport Public Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Rated R.
Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicapped-accessible. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door; $5 for juniors, $24 for families. Visit http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, email info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or call 978-309-9667.
Monday, Sept. 9
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create to with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour at noon. Dan Jaffe, propagator and stock bed grower at the New England Wild Flower Society presents “Native New England Plants” at 1 p.m. All welcome; $5 for nonmembers.
Exploring Racism and White Privilege: A Group Discussion Series, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
tuesday, sept. 10
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, sept. 11
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Rockport Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. A futuristic dystopia based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. Not rated.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome.
Thursday, sept. 12
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Knitting, Crocheting and Quilting Projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
saturday, Sept. 14
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Rockport Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Current release featuring the King of the Monsters. PG-13.
sunday, sept. 15
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Monday, sept. 16
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Flu Shots, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, administered by the VNA. Bring your insurance card. Most people will be covered by Medicare. No appointments needed.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Medicare vs. Private Care Presentation, 10:30 a.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. Aberdeen Home Care discusses the differences between Medicare Home Care and private care. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Slide presentation of commercial fishing trip to George’s Bank, 1 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, with Rockport resident Peter Ferrante. Q&A follows. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Charlie Cards, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. CATA will take applications for the Senior Charlie Discount Card. The cost is $3; for ages 60 and up with government issued ID. No registration is required.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Monday, Oct. 5
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m. by Attleboro master gardener Kathy Gariepy on “Developing a Bulb Garden.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. 978-546-2573.
