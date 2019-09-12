saturday, Sept. 14
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Rockport Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Current release featuring the King of the Monsters. PG-13.
sunday, sept. 15
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Author Hirdesh Matta reads from his children’s book based on Tom Brady’s ascent, 2 to 5 p.m., at Susie’s Stories. 21 Bearskin Neck. Books will be available for signing.
Monday, sept. 16
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Flu Shots, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, administered by the VNA. Bring your insurance card. Most people will be covered by Medicare. No appointments needed.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Medicare vs. Private Care Presentation, 10:30 a.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. Aberdeen Home Care discusses the differences between Medicare Home Care and private care. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Slide presentation of commercial fishing trip to Georges Bank, 1 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, with Rockport resident Peter Ferrante. Q&A follows. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Current release screening of a movie about a street urchin, a princess, a magic lamp, and Will Smith as the genie, 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room. Rated PG.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Notable Fiction adult discussion group, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Trustees Room. The group will be discussing “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” by Mohsin Hamid. New members welcome.
monday, Sept. 23
Greek to Modern Drama Discussion Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m. This adult discussion group in the Trustees Room. New members welcome.
Exploring Racism and White Privilege: A Group Discussion Series, 7 to 8:30 p.m. This adult discussion group meets on 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room. New members welcome.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Classic movie matinee of 1973 adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical recounting the last days of Jesus, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Brenner Room. Bring snacks and drinks. Rated PG.
Friends of the Rockport Library Fundraiser, 4 to 8 p.m. Dine at Roy Moore’s Fish Shack in Dock Square and a percent of profits benefits Rockport Public Library programs.
History Book Club, 7 to 9 p.m., adult discussion group meets in the Trustees Room. This week’s discussion is based on intelligence gathering and spying in history. New members welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Pizza & PS4 Gaming Session in the Brenner Room, 1 to 2:30 p.m. for gaming on the PS4 and free pizza! Recommended for age 9+. Registration is required: 978-546-6934. Questions? Contact Mollie Surprenant at msurprenant@rockportlibrary.org.
Overcoming Stress Through Meditation with long-time meditator Eileen Carlotto, 7 to 9 p.m., in the Brenner Room. Reservations at 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Annual Meeting of the Friends of Halibut Point Association, 9 a.m. Make a donation for future programming and enter current fundraiser. Enjoy cider and donuts and the Ex-skull-ent Adventure program with naturalist Richard Wolniewicz from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Pouring rain cancels.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Charlie Cards, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. CATA will take applications for the Senior Charlie Discount Card. The cost is $3; for ages 60 and up with government issued ID. No registration is required.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Monday, Oct. 5
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Saturday, October 5
Caroline Cotter and Emily Mure at Old Sloop Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., handicap-accessible. Advance: $10; at door: $12, juniors $5, and families $24. Visit: oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or call 978-309-9667.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m. by Mary Jacobsen, who will speak on “Forest Therapy: the Healing Powers of a Walk in the Woods.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. 978-546-2573.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diease) Presentation, 12:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. With Joan Fitzpatrick from the VNA. Tools to help manage your condition and improve your health. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Rockport COA’s trip to Covered Bridges of New Hampshire, 8:45 a.m. departure. With professional guide in Troy, New Hampshire, for a tour of the covered bridges. Lunch at the East Hill Farm. Payment & reservation by Oct. 10: $75 per person.
Monday, Nov. 4
"Which Craft" in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield. We will arrive back home at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym ay Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573 .
Monday mornings
'Which Craft' in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Stop in create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Which Craft?
Please stop by on Monday mornings at 11:00 in the Trustees Room to work on your needlecraft project while enjoying lively conversation with similar creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
