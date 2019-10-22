Thursday, Oct. 24
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Preview night for Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 5 to 7 p.m., Broadway and School streets. New members welcome to join. Handicapped-accessible. Go to www.rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Friday, Oct. 25
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Broadway and School streets. Go to www.rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Rotary Club of Rockport’s annual Children’s ID kit event, 5:30-7 p.m. Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerdens Lane. Fingerprints on-site by Rockport police officers.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” 7 p.m., John Lane Auditorium, Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. Revised edition of the 1967 classic, with the whole Peanuts gang. Tickets at door, adults $12; seniors, students, drama alums $10. Rated G.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Pigeon Cove Circle Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cove Circle Center, 6 Breakwater Ave., Pigeon Cove. Bake table includes Nisu.
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Broadway and School streets. Go to www.rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
No current release movie at Rockport Public Library due to book sale.
Classic movie matinee, 2 o 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. 1977 Oscar winning romantic comedy with Woody Allen and Diane Keaton. Feel free to bring snacks and covered drinks.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” 7 p.m., John Lane Auditorium, Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. Revised edition of the 1967 classic, with the whole Peanuts gang. Tickets at door, adults $12; seniors, students, drama alums $10. Rated G.
Sunday, Oct 27
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 1 to 5 p.m., Broadway and School streets. Go to www.rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., John Lane Auditorium, Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. Revised edition of the 1967 classic, with the whole Peanuts gang. Tickets at door, adults $12; seniors, students, drama alums $10. Rated G.
Monday, Oct. 28
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Greek to Modern Drama Discussion Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. This month discussing “Seven Guitars” by August Wilson. New members welcome.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Fire Truck pre-school morning storytime, 10:15 a.m., with visiting firefighters and fire truck, for ages 2-5 with caregivers in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
History Book Club discussion group, 7 to 9 p.m., in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss: Charismatic Leaders in History. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Dungeons and Dragons Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Space is limited, register at 978-546-6934.
Friday, Nov. 1
Brooks Williams at Old Sloop Coffeehouse with opener Prateek, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Handicapped-accessible. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $5 for juniors, $24 for families. http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. Call 978-546-2093.
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. Call 978-546-2573.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Pigeon Cove Circle “Christmas in the Cove” Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For table rentals (35) call Gail at 617-967-5446.
Monday, dec. 2
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Monday, dec. 29
‘Which Craft’ in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Monday
‘Which Craft’ in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
