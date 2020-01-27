Tuesday, Jan. 28
Preschool storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share stories, rhymes, fingerplays. Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Classic movie matinee of 1960 epic Kirk Douglas historical drama, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. PG-13. Call 978-546-6934.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Adult History Book Club group meets, 7 to 9 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss American Foreign Affairs After the Cold War. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper for members and their guests, at 6 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave. Officers and chairpersons meet at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
All Day Crafting, Rockport Public Library Children’s Room, 17 School St. Craft table will be set up for children to craft individually at their own pace. No registration required. Call 978-546-6934.
Current release screening of a zombie/action sequel starring Woody Harrelson, 2 to 4:30 p.m., in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated R, snacks and covered drinks OK. Call 978-546-6934.
Monday, Feb. 3
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m, in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on your needlecraft project with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Deadline for applications for funding from Town of Rockport Community Preservation Committee, for historical preservation, space acquisition, recreation, affordable housing. Application is online at CPC website. For more information, email philip.crotty@yahoo.com.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Early literacy interactive baby playgroup for caregivers with newborns through 18 months, 10 a.m., half an hour in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Classic movie matinee screening of 1941 drama/mystery starring Orson Welles and Joseph Cotton, 2 to 4 p.m., in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Not rated. Snacks and covered drinks OK. Call 978-546-6934.
Plato adult discussion group, 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Using W.H.D Rouse translation. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Teens Dungeons and Dragons Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Space is limited, so please register at 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Toasty-Toes Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosted by the Friends of the Rockport Library. Handicap access.
monday, Feb. 10
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m, in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on your needlecraft project with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132
Saturday, Feb. 15
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting.
For the Love of Winter – Two-hour brisk ski/hike around the hills and dales of Bayview and quarry trails, 1 to 3 p.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Rte 127, meet at parking lot. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m., the day before at 857-268-6024.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Winter Birding for Beginners, 8 to 10 a.m, Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127, Rockport, meet in parking lot. Sturdy, warm footwear/boots/yak traks, clothing layers, and wear sunscreen. All ages. Free. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m. the day before at 857-268-6024.
monday, Feb. 17
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m, in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on your needlecraft project with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
monday, Feb. 24
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m, in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on your needlecraft project with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
wednesday, Feb. 26
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
saturday, Feb. 29
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting.
monday, march 2
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m, in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on your needlecraft project with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting.
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m, in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on your needlecraft project with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
