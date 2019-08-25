WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
Informational Meeting on Proposed New DPW Facility, 6 p.m., at DPW Barn for tours, 7 p.m., at Police Station Community Room, 168 Main St., for presentation and Q&A. Rockport’s Building Study Committee and other town officials will be present to answer questions. www.RockportMA.gov.
thursday, Aug. 29
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Knitting, Crocheting and Quilting Projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. 978-546-2573.
Rockport Police Reception for Recent Police Academy Graduates, 3 to 5 p.m., Rockport Police Department Community Room, 168 Main St. To honor officers Edwin Waldsmith and Kenneth Pedone, recent graduates of the Reading Police Academy. All welcome, light refreshments.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Rockport’s fourth annual Coastsweep, Cape Hedge Beach, end of South Street, rain or shine. To volunteer, contact Geralyn Falco at 978-546-5005 or gfalco@rockportma.gov.
Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicapped-accessible. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door; $5 for juniors, $24 for families. Visit http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, email info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or call 978-309-9667.
Monday, Sept. 9
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour at noon. Dan Jaffe, propagator and stock bed grower at the New England Wild Flower Society presents “Native New England Plants” at 1 p.m. All welcome; $5 for nonmembers.
tuesday, sept. 10
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, sept. 11
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome.
thursday, sept. 12
Knitting, Crocheting and Quilting Projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
sunday, sept. 15
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.