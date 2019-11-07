Saturday, Nov. 9
Get crafty in the children’s room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop-in crafts. 978-546-6934.
Current release screening, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. 2017 American biographical drama about Iraq War veterans. Snacks and covered drinks OK. 978-546-6934.
monday, nov. 11
Rockport Public Library closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Songs, rhymes, stories, and fingerplays; circle time for listening to books aloud. 978-546-6934.
wednesday, nov. 13
History Book Club discussion group, 7 to 9 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. This week: the History of Farming in America. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Nov. 14
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Adult Poetry Readers Club, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss “Olio” by Tyehimba Jess. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Company 2 Heroes Service Dog Training, 7 p.m., Lt. Col. Kathryn Can Auken on how man’s best friend can be a vet’s best medicine, Pigeon Cove Circle, 6 Breakwater Ave., call 978-500-5593.
Friday, Nov. 15
R-Rated Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. at Rockport Community House, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m., 58 Broadway. Benefit for the Friends of Rockport Athletics (FRA). BYOB. Tickets $25 at rockportfra@gmail.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Fall Cleanup in Millbrook Meadow, 9 to 11 a.m. All Meadow friends are invited to help rake leaves and tidy. Bring rake and gloves! From 9 to 11 a.m. Questions? 508-395-1143
Sunday, Nov. 17
Notable Fiction adult discussion group meets, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss “Warlight,” by Michael Ondaatje. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
monday, Nov. 18
Minute to Win it Monday, 3:30 to 4 p.m. in the Brenner Room of Rockport Library, 17 School St. An after-school program of 60-second challenges that use items found around the house. 978-546-6934.
Monday Evening Book Group meets, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Rockport Community Preservation Committee Workshop for 2020 applications, 6 p.m., Police Station Community Room. Projects: historical preservation, open space acquisition, recreation, and affordable housing. Applications may be submitted by Rockport committees, departments and nonprofits.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club meets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Register at 978-546-6934.
Poetry Writing Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. An adult groip meeting in the Trustees Room. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Happy Thanksgiving.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Get crafty in the children’s room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop-in crafts. 978-546-6934.
Pigeon Cove Circle “Christmas in the Cove” Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For table rentals, call Gail at 617-967-5446.
Monday, dec. 2
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Monday, dec. 29
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
