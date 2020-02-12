Thursday, Feb. 13
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Cookie decorating party celebrates Valentine’s Day, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Library will supply cookies and decorating materials. Registration required at 978-546-3259
Filling Our Hearts With Love Through Valentines Meditation, 7 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Register at 978-546-3259
Saturday, Feb. 15
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. Call 978-546-3259
For the Love of Winter – Two-hour brisk ski/hike around the hills and dales of Bayview and quarry trails, 1 to 3 p.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127, meet at parking lot. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m., the day before at 857-268-6024.
Current release screening of a drama starring Cynthia Erivo as an escaped slave, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Rated PG-13. Snacks and covered drinks OK. Call 978-546-3259
Classic movie matinee of 1949 drama/mystery with Orson Welles in post WWII Vienna, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Snacks and beverages. Questions? Call 978-546-3259
Sunday, Feb. 16
Winter Birding for Beginners, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127. Meet in parking lot. Sturdy, warm footwear/boots/yak traks, clothing layers, and wear sunscreen. All ages. Free. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m. the day before at 857-268-6024.
Adult discussion group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Discussing “Slaughterhouse-Five,” by Kurt Vonnegut. New members welcome. Questions? Call 978-546-3259
monday, Feb. 17
Rockport library closed for President’s Day
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Baby playgroup early literacy for caregivers with infants, 10 a.m., Children’s Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Interactive; up to 18 months welcome. Call 978-546-3259
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Rockport Council on Aging Estate Planning workshop, 12:30 p.m., with attorney Troy Sullivan. Call to register at 978-546-2573.
Classic movie matinee of 1957 musical starring Frank Sinatra, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Snacks and covered drinks OK. Call 978-546-3259
Estate Planning with Attorney Troy Sullivan, 12:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center. An educational, informative and timely workshop. Learn the difference between a Will and a Trust and four essential elements. Call to register at 978-546-2573.
Plato Discussion Group meets, 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Discussing Great Dialogues of Plato with W.H.D Rouse translation (2008 edition). New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee. 978-546-3259
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club meets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Register at library’s website or 978-546-3259
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Adult Poetry Readers Book Club meets, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Brenner Room, 17 School St. To discuss Political Poems. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259
Saturday, Feb. 22
Current release screening of a drama based on the best-selling novel by Donna Tartt. 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated R. Snacks and beverages. Questions? Call 978-546-3259 or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
sunday, feb. 23
Lego Club builds with legos, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Creations will be displayed outside the Children’s Room. For ages 5+. Questions? 978-546-3259, or: gnangle@rockportlibrary.org
Spiran Hall screens “Sirkka,” a documentary of Cape Ann Finnish-Americans based on memories of 99-year-old Sirkka Tuomi Holm, 7 p.m., followed by discussion, coffee and Nisu. Questions? Call Valerie Nelson at 978-283-7569
monday, Feb. 24
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Call 978-546-3259
Minute-to-Win-it Monday, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Kids complete 60-second challenges with materials found around the house. Register to join the fun!
Greek to Modern Drama Discussion Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Monday Evening Adult Book Group meets, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Preschool Storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room. Rockport Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share songs, rhymes, stories, and fingerplays, followed by open play and crafts. Call 978-546-3259
wednesday, Feb. 26
Classic movie matinee of 1949 drama/mystery with Orson Welles in post WWII Vienna, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Snacks and beverages. Call 978-546-3259
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee. 978-546-3259
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
History Book Club adult discussion group meets, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. The topic is American reconstruction after the Civil War. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259
Thursday, Feb. 27
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Information session for a new adult group to read and research plays from classic to current, 2 to 3 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. All are welcome. Questions? 978-546-3259, or: gnangle@rockportlibrary.org
Adult Poetry Writing Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Questions? Call 978-546-3259, or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper for members and guests, 6:30 pm. With speaker Robin Carlos discussing Universal Promise(education for underserved regions). Officers and Chairpersons meet at 5:30.
Friday, Feb. 28
RUNA, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., handicap-accessible. Advance: $20; at door: $25, juniors $5, and families $50. Call 978-309-9667 or visit http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, send email to info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
Feb. 29
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. Call 978-546-3259
monday, march 2
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Call 978-546-3259
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
wednesday, March 11
Colonialism and Indigenous Peoples video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259
wednesday, March 18
The Energy Picture: Fossil Fuel and Alternative Energy video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259
wednesday, March 19
“The Personal is Political: Art and Activism 2020, 6 to 8 p.m., ” Hibbard Gallery talk, Rockport Art Association & Museum. Paula Estey’s journey from gallery owner to activist; how artists can be catalysts for change. Free and open to the public.
wednesday, April 1
Policy, Politics, and Regulation: The Green New Deal and Beyond video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259
wednesday, April 8
The Climate Change Narrative: Activism &Youth &Media, video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
