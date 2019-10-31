Friday, Nov. 1
Brooks Williams at Old Sloop Coffeehouse with opener Prateek, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Handicapped-accessible. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $5 for juniors, $24 for families. http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
saturday, Nov. 2
Current release screening, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public lIbrary, 17 School St. Dramedy starring Cate Blanchette about a middle-aged wife and mother who sets off on a journey of self-discovery. PG-13.
Monday, Nov. 4
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Exploring Racism and White Privilege: An adult Group Discussion Series, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room. Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. Call 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Classic movie matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. 1961 romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly. Snacks, covered drinks are OK.
thursday, nov. 7
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. Call 978-546-2573.
Community “traditional songbook” Sing Along, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society, 4 Cleaves St. Free for all; bring an instrument, if you like.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Pigeon Cove Circle “Christmas in the Cove” Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For table rentals, call Gail at 617-967-5446.
Monday, dec. 2
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Monday, dec. 29
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Monday
‘Which Craft’ in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
