Wednesday, July 24
Annual Art Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway. Local art and crafts on display and for sale. 978-546-3421
Book Readings, 1 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. With local author Jane Keddy discussing her newly published memoir, “Serial Monogamy: An Illustrated Memoir.” Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Thursday, july 25
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
friday, july 26
Rockport in Bloom Garden Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., A self-guided tour of 13 private gardens, rain or shine. Advance tickets, $30, at Katie’s Gift Shop, 3 Mt. Pleasant St., and John Tarr Store, 49 Main St., or www.rockportgardenclub.org. On tour days, tickets may be purchased at Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. Tickets purchased in advance may be picked up at the police station on tour days.
Quarry Dance VIII, 5:30 p.m., New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performing new dance concepts in Halibut Point State Park. Presented free and open to the public by Windhover Center for the Performing Arts. Visit: www.windhover.org.
saturday, july 27
Granite Quarrying Tour, 10 to 11 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue. Tour stops at significant artifacts to learn the history of how granite was quarried; split granite with traditional tools. All ages, meet in the parking lot. Pouring rain cancels.
Quarry Dance VIII, 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performing new dance concepts in Halibut Point State Park. Presented free and open to the public by Windhover Center for the Performing Arts. Visit: www.windhover.org.
SUNDAY, JULY 28
The Rockport Legion Band’s fourth free concert of its 86th summer, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street. Bring seating. Children welcome. Popcorn free.
Quarry Dance VIII, 1 p.m., New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performing new dance concepts in Halibut Point State Park. Presented free and open to the public by Windhover Center for the Performing Arts. Visit: www.windhover.org.
tuesday, july 30
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Organizing Our Homes, 10:30 a.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, with Jennifer Lyons, professional organizer, call to register, 978-546-2573.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
tuesday, Aug. 27
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, Call 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Mt. Washington Boat & Lunch Cruise, Rockport Council on Aging sightseeing cruise along Lake Winnipesaukee and lunch at Hart’s Turkey Farm. $105 prepaid registration at 978-546-2573.
Monday, Sept. 9
Rockport Garden Club, 6 p.m., Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 7 by presentation with Dan Jaffe, propagator and stock bed grower at the New England Wild Flower Society, on “Native New England Plants.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
tuesday, sept. 10
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, call 978-546-2093.
tuesday, oct. 6
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, call 978-546-2093.
Monday, Oct. 7
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m., Attleboro Master Gardener Kathy Gariepy presents “Developing a Bulb Garden.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
Monday, Nov. 4
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, call 978-546-2093.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym ay Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573 .
Quarry Dance
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts presents Quarry Dance VIII, with New York City’s Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre performing new dance concepts in Halibut Point State Park. Performance dates are
