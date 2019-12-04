thursday, dec. 5
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Alzheimer’s Association free educational program, 1 p.m., at the Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
friday, DEC. 6
Holiday Fair at Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 to 8 p.m., 4 Cleaves St. Gift baskets, original local art, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, free cider, raffle for painting of Good Harbor Beach, thrift shop open.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Old Sloop Christmas Bazaar at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12 School St. Wreaths, swags, topiaries, yummy baked goods, hand knits, jewelry, Christmas past boutique, snack bar, kid’s table.
Holiday Fair at Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 Cleaves St. Gift baskets, original local art, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, free cider, raffle for painting of Good Harbor Beach, thrift shop open.
The Nordic Christmas celebration of Jul Fest, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spiran Lodge, corner of Broadway and School Street. St. Lucia festival, holiday music, and lunch, Nordic foods including nisu, meats, herring, cheeses. Greens and gifts for sale.
Saturday Crafts in the Children Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop in, craft supplies will be set up; craft at your own convenience. 978-546-6934.
Holiday Book & Author Fair, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St. Meet local authors and buy their books for holiday gift-giving. Tree lighting and Christmas carols follow in Dock Square. Refreshments.
monday, Dec. 9
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield. 978-546-2573.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Saturday Crafts in the Children Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop in, craft supplies will be set up; craft at your own convenience. 978-546-6934
Current release screening of a 2019 Quentin Tarantino comedy/drama starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room of the Rockpprt Public Library, 17 School St. Rated R. Snacks and covered drinks ok.
Musicmakers Brad Byrd and John Jeromne and Marina and Bernard make great music, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., handicap-accessible. Advance: $10; at door: $12, juniors $5, families $24. Visit oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, send email to info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or call 978-309-9667.
sunday, dec. 15
The Rockport American Legion Band celebrates Christmas, 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St. For more information, call 617-739-1160.
Notable Fiction adult discussion group meets, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Trustees Room., Rockport PublicLIbrary, 17 School St. To discuss The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. New members welcome. 978-546-6934
Holiday film series presents 1992 musical fantasy by Jim Henson Productions based on the classic Dickens holiday tale 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room in the Rockport Public Library, Rated G. Snacks and covered drinks ok.
Monday, Dec. 16
Minute-to-Win-it Monday, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room of the Rockport Public Library, new afterschool kid’s program; 60-second creativity challenges using objects commonly found around the house. Register at 978-546-6934
Monday evening adult discussion group meets, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-6934
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Pre-School Storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m. in the Brenner Room at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share joyful storytime full of songs, rhymes, stories, and fingerplays: 30 minutes circle time listening to books aloud, then open play and crafts. 978-546-6934
Wednesday, Dec. 18
1946 American Christmas fantasy film directed by Frank Capra and starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated PG. Snacks and covered drinks ok.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Teens Dungeons and Dragons Club meets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., in the Brenner Room at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Space is limited, imaginations are not. Registration required at 978-546-6934.
Poetry Writing adult group workshop meets, 4 to 6 p.m. in the Trustees Room at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome.
The Rockport American Legion Band celebrates Christmas, 7 p.m., Den-Mar Rehabilitation Center, 44 South St. For more information, call 617-739-1160.
saturday, dec. 21
Saturday Crafts in the Children Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop in, craft supplies will be set up; craft at your own convenience. 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Monday, dec. 29
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in and create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Monday mornings
Which Craft? in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Work on your needlecraft project while you network with fellow creatives.
Saturday
Saturday Crafts in the Children Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop in, craft supplies will be set up; craft at your own convenience. 978-546-6934
