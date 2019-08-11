tuesday, Aug. 27
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Mt. Washington Boat & Lunch Cruise, Rockport Council on Aging sightseeing cruise along Lake Winnipesaukee and lunch at Hart’s Turkey Farm. $105 prepaid registration at 978-546-2573.
thursday, Aug. 29
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Monday, Sept. 9
Rockport Garden Club Meeting, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour at noon. Dan Jaffe, propagator and stock bed grower at the New England Wild Flower Society presents “Native New England Plants” at 1 p.m. All welcome; $5 for nonmembers.
tuesday, sept. 10
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093
thursday, sept. 12
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978- 546-2573.
tuesday, oct. 6
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093
Monday, Oct. 7
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m., Attleboro master gardener Kathy Gariepy presents “Developing a Bulb Garden.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
thursday, oct. 8
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Monday, Nov. 4
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym ay Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573 .
