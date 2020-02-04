Wednesday, Feb. 5
Classic movie matinee screening of 1941 drama/mystery starring Orson Welles and Joseph Cotton, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Not rated. Snacks and covered drinks OK. 978-546-6934.
Plato adult discussion group, 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Using W.H.D. Rouse translation. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Bring bags. Call 978-546-2573.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Teens Dungeons and Dragons Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Space is limited. Register at 978-546-6934.
“First Thursday”Community Singalong, 7 to 8 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society, 4 Cleaves St. Hits from the 70s with musical accompaniment. Free to all voices, all ages.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Toasty-Toes Pop-up Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Hosted by the Friends of the Rockport Library. Handicapped-accessible. Books for sale will be located in the main area of the library. Call 978-546-6934.
Screening of psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as a DC comics villain, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated R. Snacks and beverages provided; snacks and covered drinks OK. Call 978-546-6934.
monday, Feb. 10
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children with caregivers for songs, rhymes, stories, fingerplays. Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Classic movie matinee featuring 1954 fantasy/musical starring Gene Kelly and Van Johnson, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated G. Snacks and covered drinks OK. Call 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Cookie decorating party celebrates Valentine’s Day, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Library will supply cookies and decorating materials. Registration required at 978-546-6934.
Filling Our Hearts With Love Through Valentines Meditation, 7 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Register at 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Feb. 15
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. Call 978-546-6934.
For the Love of Winter – Two-hour brisk ski/hike around the hills and dales of Bayview and quarry trails, 1 to 3 p.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127, meet at parking lot. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m., the day before at 857-268-6024.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Winter Birding for Beginners, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127. Meet in parking lot. Sturdy, warm footwear/boots/yak traks, clothing layers, and wear sunscreen. All ages. Free. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m. the day before at 857-268-6024.
monday, Feb. 17
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Rockport Council on Aging Estate Planning workshop, 12:30 p.m., with attorney Troy Sullivan. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Thursday, Feb. 20
monday, Feb. 24
wednesday, Feb. 26
Thursday, Feb. 27
saturday, Feb. 29
monday, march 2
