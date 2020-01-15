Thursday, Jan. 16
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Saturday, Jan. 18
All Day Crafting, Rockport Public Library Children’s Room, 17 School St. Craft table will be set up for children to craft individually at their own pace. No registration required. Call 978-546-6934.
Monday, Jan. 20
Which Craft? Circle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockport Public Library Trustees Room, 17 School St. Needlecrafting and lively conversation with similar creatives. No instruction — just a getaway for experienced crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Saturday, Jan. 25
All Day Crafting, Rockport Public Library Children’s Room, 17 School St. Craft table will be set up for children to craft individually at their own pace. No registration required. Call 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Summer in winter camps fair, 1 to 3 p.m., Rockport Elementary School gym, free and open to the public; over 10 camps and summer programs share their offerings. Kids activities at every table.
Current release screening of an animated macabre comedy, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., about first family of Halloween. PG. Call 978-546-3259
Sunday, Jan. 26
Lego Club at the Library, 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. For children ages 5 and up. Call 978-546-3259.
Monday, Jan. 27
Which Craft? Circle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockport Public Library Trustees Room, 17 School St. Needlecrafting and lively conversation with similar creatives. No instruction — just a getaway for experienced crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Greek to Modern Drama Discussion Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Adult discussion group meetsm 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share stories, rhymes, fingerplays. Call 978-546-3259.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Classic movie matinee of 1960 epic Kirck Douglas historical drama, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. PG-13. Call 978-546-3259.
Adult History Book Club group meets, 7 to 9 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss American Foreign Affairs After the Cold War. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper for members and their guests, at 6 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave. Officers and Chairpersons meet at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
All Day Crafting, Rockport Public Library Children’s Room, 17 School St. Craft table will be set up for children to craft individually at their own pace. No registration required. Call 978-546-6934.
Monday, Feb. 3
Deadline for applications for funding from Town of Rockport Community Preservation Committee, or historical preservation, space acquisition, recreation, affordable hoursing. Application is online at CPC website. For more information: philip.crotty@yahoo.com.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
On Saturdays We Craft!
Do you like to craft and be creative? Every Saturday, join us in the Children’s Room where a table will be set up and children will be able to craft independently at their own pace throughout the day. This is not a group led program, so it does not have an official start and end time. Craft supplies will be set up and library-goers are encouraged to craft at their own convenience.
