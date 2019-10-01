Wednesday, Oct. 2
Charlie Cards, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. CATA will take applications for the Senior Charlie Discount Card. The cost is $3; for ages 60 and up with government issued ID. No registration is required.
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Rockport Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. A 2002 American musical crime comedy/drama starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, rated PG-13. For its title, call 978-546-6934.
The Rockport Division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce fall Division Meeting, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., Rockport Inn & Suites, 183 Main St. All residents and businesses welcome. RSVP to 978-283-1601 or peter@capeannchamber.com.
Meet acclaimed author Andre Dubus III, 7 p.m., Rockport Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Followed by signing of books sold by the Bookstore of Gloucester. Reserve a seat at 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Granite, Yesterday and Today, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Halibut State Park; outdoors, rain or shine. Quarry tales and tools and learning about the granite industry of yesteryear and today.
Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Rockport Public Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Ron Howard documentary about the life and work of a world-famous opera tenor. Rated PG-13. Snacks and covered drinks welcome. 978-546-6934.
Caroline Cotter and Emily Mure at Old Sloop Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicapped-accessible. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $5 for juniors, $24 for families. oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, 978-309-9667.
sunday, Oct. 6
St. Mary’s Blessing of the Animals, 2 p.m., rain or shine in Millbrook Meadow. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and photos. Bring pets on a leash, lead, or in a cage or carrier.
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Monday, Oct. 7
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m. by Mary Jacobsen, who will speak on “Forest Therapy: the Healing Powers of a Walk in the Woods.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. 978-546-2573.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Presentation, 12:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. With Joan Fitzpatrick from the VNA. Tools to help manage the condition and improve health. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m, Rockport Public Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Screening of 1944 comedy starring Ronald Coleman and Marlene Dietrich. No rating. Snacks and covered drinks welcome. 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Bobbi Gibb reads and signs “The Girl Who Ran,” an illustrated children’s book based on her trailblazing run, 11 a.m. at The Paper Mermaid, 57 Main St. 978-546-3553. www.papermermaid.com.
Master storytellers share their secrets, 3 to 5 p.m., Rockport Public Library. Steve Almond, Brunonia Barry, Susan Oleksiw and Bruce Coffin perform from works. Discussion follows with book sales/signing.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Deadline for “Rockport Cultural Council Grants Program Applications for 2019-2020, at Mass Cultural Council website: mass-culture.org/lcc_public.aspx. No late applications. Questions? Contact Christine Downing at CulturalCouncil@rockportma.gov.
Author Dr. Jim O’Connell shares “Stories from the Shadows: Reflections of a Street Doctor,” 7 to 8:15 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St. Free, all welcome.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Rockport COA’s trip to Covered Bridges of New Hampshire, 8:45 a.m. departure. With professional guide in Troy, New Hampshire, for a tour of the covered bridges. Lunch at the East Hill Farm. Payment and reservation by Oct. 10: $75 per person.
Monday, Nov. 4
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield. We will arrive back home at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym ay Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573 .
Monday mornings
‘Which Craft’ in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Stop in create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Sunday, Sept.
Author Hirdesh Matta reads from his children’s book based on Tom Brady’s ascent, at Susie’s Stories. Books will be available for signing.
