Thursday, Feb. 27
Duplicate Bridge, noon tt 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Information session for a new adult group to read and research plays from classic to current, 2 to 3 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. All are welcome. Call 978-546-3259 or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
Adult Poetry Writing Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259 or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
Rockport Republican Town Committee Meeting, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Conference Room, Rockport police station, 168 Main St. Registered Republicans and un-enrolled conservatives urged to attend. www.facebook.com/events/483275572351079/.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper for members and guests, 6:30 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave. With speaker Robin Carlos discussing Universal Promise (education for underserved regions). Officers and chairpersons meet at 5:30. 978-546-9483.
Friday, Feb. 28
RUNA in concert, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicapped-accessible. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at door; juniors $5; families $50. Call 978-309-9667, visit http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or email info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
saturday, FEB. 29
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. 978-546-3259.
Current release screening of a British comedy/drama inspired by journalist Sarfraz Manzoor and his love of Bruce Springsteen, 2 to 4:30 p.m., in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated PG13. BYOSnacks and COVERED drinks.
Sunday, March 1
Sewing Classes with Jennifer Cunha, Trustees Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
First class of 4-week course of basics of hand sewing. Children ages 8 +. Must register at 978-546-6934.
monday, march 2
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction. 978-546-3259.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, March 3
Baby early literacy play group for caregivers with newborns through 18 mos, 10 a.m., Children’s Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., an interactive program of songs, stories, puppets, dances, and finger-plays for caregivers and babies.
Wednesday, March 4
Classic movie matinee of historical period drama on unification of Italy in the 1860s, 2 to 4 p.m. Brenner Room, Rockport ublic Library, 17 School St. Starring Burt Lancaster. Rated PG. BYO snacks and covered beverages.
Plato Adult Discussion Group, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome.
Thursday, March 5
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, march 7
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
wednesday, March 11
Colonialism and Indigenous Peoples video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. 978-546-3259.
Thursday, March 12
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, march 14
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
wednesday, March 18
The Energy Picture: Fossil Fuel and Alternative Energy video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. 978-546-3259.
wednesday, March 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
“The Personal is Political: Art and Activism 2020,” 6 to 8 p.m., Hibbard Gallery talk, Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. Paula Estey’s journey from gallery owner to activist; how artists can be catalysts for change. Free and open to the public. www.rockportartassn.org.
Thursday, March 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, march 28
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
wednesday, April 1
Policy, Politics, and Regulation: The Green New Deal and Beyond video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. 978-546-3259.
Saturday, april 4
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
wednesday, April 8
The Climate Change Narrative: Activism & Youth & Media, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Video live-screening program, part of a weekly series. 978-546-3259.
Saturday, april 11
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
------------------
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Saturdays,
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
Mondays
Which Craft?, 11 a.m., in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 Scgool St. Work on needlecraft, enjoy conversation with similar creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
.
.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.