Tuesday, Jan. 21
Baby Storytime, 10 a.m., Rockport Library, 17 School St. Early interactive literacy for caregivers with newborns through 16 months. 978-546-6934.
Device Advice Tech Q&A, 2 to 3 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. 978-546-6934.
wednesday, Jan. 22
First of Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, Jan. 25
All Day Crafting, Rockport Public Library Children’s Room, 17 School St. Craft table will be set up for children to craft individually at their own pace. No registration required. 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann summer in winter camps fair, 1 to 3 p.m., Rockport Elementary School gym, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Free and open to the public; over 10 camps and summer programs share their offerings. Kids activities at every table.
Current release screening of an animated macabre comedy, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. About first family of Halloween. PG. 978-546-6934.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Lego Club at the Library, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. For children ages 5 and up. 978-546-6934.
Monday, Jan. 27
Which Craft? Circle, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockport Public Library Trustees Room, 17 School St. Needlecrafting and conversation with similar creatives. No instruction — just a getaway for experienced crafters. 978-546-6934.
Greek to Modern Drama Discussion Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-3259.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Adult discussion group meets, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share stories, rhymes, fingerplays. 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Classic movie matinee of 1960 epic Kirk Douglas historical drama, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. PG-13. 978-546-6934.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Adult History Book Club group meets, 7 to 9 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss American Foreign Affairs After the Cold War. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper for members and their guests, at 6 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave. Officers and chairpersons meet at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
All Day Crafting, Rockport Public Library Children’s Room, 17 School St. Craft table will be set up for children to craft individually at their own pace. No registration required. 978-546-6934.
Monday, Feb. 3
Deadline for applications for funding from Town of Rockport Community Preservation Committee, for historical preservation, space acquisition, recreation, affordable housing. Application is online at CPC website. For more information, email philip.crotty@yahoo.com.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
wednesday, Feb. 26
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.