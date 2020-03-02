Tuesday, March 3
Baby early literacy play group for caregivers with newborns through 18 months, 10 a.m., Children’s Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., an interactive program of songs, stories, puppets, dances, and finger-plays for caregivers and babies.
Wednesday, March 4
Classic movie matinee of historical period drama on unification of Italy in the 1860s, 2 to 4 p.m. Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Starring Burt Lancaster. Rated PG. BYO snacks and covered beverages.
Plato Adult Discussion Group, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome.
Thursday, March 5
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Saturday, march 7
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
Sunday, March 8
Second class of four-week hand sewing class for kids with Jennifer Cunha, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children ages 8 and up. Must register at 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, March 10
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stories, songs, rhymes, stories, fingerplays, crafts for children.
Pizza & PS4 Gaming Session in the Brenner Room, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Registration required at 978-546-6934. For more information, msurprenant@rockportlibrary.org.
wednesday, March 11
Classic movie matinee 1957 romantic musical with Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Snacks and covered drinks OK.
Colonialism and indigenous peoples video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
Thursday, March 12
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Adult Poetry Readers Book Club, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room., Rockport Public Library, 17 Achool St. Will discuss ‘Unlocking the Word: An Anthology of found Poetry.’ New members welcome.
Saturday, march 14
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
Rockport Democratic Town Committee meets, 10:30 a.m., Brenner Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Followed by caucus to elect representatives for state convention. New members welcome.
Sunday, March 15
Spring Beginner Birding Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127, meet in the parking lot. Free, all ages. Heavy rain or snow cancels Cal 857-268-6024.
wednesday, March 18
The Energy Picture: Fossil Fuel and Alternative Energy video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
wednesday, March 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
“The Personal is Political: Art and Activism 2020,” 6 to 8 p.m., Hibbard Gallery talk, Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. Paula Estey’s journey from gallery owner to activist; how artists can be catalysts for change. Free and open to the public. www.rockportartassn.org.
Saturday, March 21
Martyn Joseph at Old Sloop Coffeehouse with opener Antje Duvekot, 7:30 p.m, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible.
Thursday, March 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Saturday, march 28
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
wednesday, April 1
Policy, Politics, and Regulation: The Green New Deal and Beyond video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
Saturday, april 4
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
wednesday, April 8
The Climate Change Narrative: Activism & Youth & Media, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Video live-screening program, part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
Saturday, april 11
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
Sunday, April 19
Spring Beginner Birding Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Rte 127, Meet in the parking lot. Free, all ages. Heavy rain or snow cancels Cal 857-268-6024.
Sunday, May 17
Spring Beginner Birding Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Rte 127, Meet in the parking lot. Free, all ages. Heavy rain or snow cancels Cal 857-268-6024.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Saturdays,
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
Mondays
Which Craft?, 11 a.m., in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 Scgool St. Work on needlecraft, enjoy conversation with similar creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
