Monday, Feb. 3
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. 978-546-6934.
Deadline for applications for funding from Town of Rockport Community Preservation Committee, for historical preservation, space acquisition, recreation, affordable housing. Application is online at CPC website. For more information, email philip.crotty@yahoo.com.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Early literacy interactive baby playgroup, 10 a.m., Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. For caregivers with newborns through 18 months. 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Classic movie matinee screening of 1941 drama/mystery starring Orson Welles and Joseph Cotton, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Not rated. Snacks and covered drinks OK. 978-546-6934.
Plato adult discussion group, 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Using W.H.D. Rouse translation. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Bring bags. 978-546-2573.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Teens Dungeons and Dragons Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Space is limited. Register at 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Toasty-Toes Pop-up Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Hosted by the Friends of the Rockport Library. Handicapped-accessible. Books for sale will be located in the main area of the library. 978-546-6934.
Screening of psychological thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as a DC comics villain, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated R. Snacks and beverages provided; snacks and covered drinks OK. 978-546-6934.
monday, Feb. 10
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children with caregivers for songs, rhymes, stories, fingerplays. 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Classic movie matinee featuring 1954 fantasy/musical starring Gene Kelly and Van Johnson, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated G. Snacks and covered drinks OK. 978-546-6934.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cookie decorating party celebrates Valentine’s Day, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Library will supply cookies and decorating materials. Registration required at 978-546-6934.
Filling Our Hearts With Love Through Valentines Meditation, 7 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Register at 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Feb. 15
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. 978-546-6934.
For the Love of Winter – Two-hour brisk ski/hike around the hills and dales of Bayview and quarry trails, 1 to 3 p.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127, meet at parking lot. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m., the day before at 857-268-6024.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Winter Birding for Beginners, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127. Meet in parking lot. Sturdy, warm footwear/boots/yak traks, clothing layers, and wear sunscreen. All ages. Free. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m. the day before at 857-268-6024.
monday, Feb. 17
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Rockport Council on Aging Estate Planning workshop, 12:30 p.m., with attorney Troy Sullivan. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
monday, Feb. 24
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
wednesday, Feb. 26
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
saturday, Feb. 29
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. 978-546-6934.
monday, march 2
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
