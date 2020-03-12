Saturday, march 14
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience. Call 978-546-6934.
(CANCELLED) Rockport Democratic Town Committee meets, 10:30 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Followed by caucus to elect representatives for state convention. New members welcome.
Introduction to Gardening, 2 to 3 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. With Lizzy Fotouhi from the Garden Club. Registration required at 978-546-6934.
Sunday, March 15
Spring Beginner Birding Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127. Meet in the parking lot. Free, all ages. Heavy rain or snow cancels. Call 857-268-6024.
Notable fiction adult discussion group, 2 to 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Discussing “Milkman” by Anna Burns. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Third class of four-session sewing course with Jennifer Cunha, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Basics of hand sewing for kids ages 8 and up. Space limited. Register at 978-546-6934.
Monday, March 16
Monday Evening Adult Book Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Trustees Room at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, March 17
Early literacy baby interactive playgroup for caregivers with newborns through 18 months, 10 a.m., Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Songs, stories, puppets, dances, finger-play. Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, March 18
Classic movie matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Film stars Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable in 1934 comedy. Snacks and beverages OK. Call 978-546-6934.
Plato Discussion Group meets, 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Discussing Great Dialogues of Plato using W.H.D Rouse translation (2008 edition). New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
The Energy Picture: Fossil Fuel and Alternative Energy video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
wednesday, March 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Dungeons and Dragons Club meets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Space is limited; register at 978-546-6934.
Adult Poetry Writing Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
“The Personal is Political: Art and Activism 2020,” 6 to 8 p.m., Hibbard Gallery talk, Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. Paula Estey’s journey from gallery owner to activist; how artists can be catalysts for change. Free and open to the public. www.rockportartassn.org.
Saturday, March 21
Martyn Joseph at Old Sloop Coffeehouse with opener Antje Duvekot, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicapped-accessible.
tuesday, March 24
(CANCELLED) Unchain Our Democracy/Part of Daring Democracy Series, 7 to 8:15 p.m., sponsored by and hosted at UU Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St. Frank Kashner’s explores resurgence of 19th century ideas and retaking our democracy. Free, all welcome.
Thursday, March 26
Rockport High School National Honor Society partners with the American Red Cross to host community blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockport High School gymnasium, 24 Jerden’s Lane. For information, appointments, donations, call 1-978-546-1234 or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=4297.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Saturday, march 28
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience. Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, April 1
Policy, Politics, and Regulation: The Green New Deal and Beyond video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
Saturday, April 4
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience. Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, April 8
The Climate Change Narrative: Activism & Youth & Media, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Video live-screening program, part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
Saturday, April 11
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience. Call 978-546-6934.
Sunday, April 19
Spring Beginner Birding Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127. Meet in the parking lot. Free, all ages. Heavy rain cancels. Call 857-268-6024.
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Rockport Rights of Way Committee Earth Day Cleanup, 9 to 11 a.m., Delamater Sanctuary, Meet at Rockport Golf Club parking lot, Country Club Rd. Parking limited; consider alternate transport. Bring gloves, water, hand tools. Questions? RightsOfWay@RockportMA.gov.
Sunday, May 17
Spring Beginner Birding Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127. Meet in the parking lot. Free, all ages. Heavy rain cancels. Call 857-268-6024.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
Informational Meeting on proposed new DPW facility, 6 p.m., at DPW Barn for tours, 7 p.m., at Police Station Community Room for presentation and Q & A with Building Study Committee and other town officials. All welcome. Review project on: www.RockportMA.gov.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Saturdays,
Craft Day all day, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St, in the Children’s Room. Craft table stocked for action; craft at your own pace and convenience.
Mondays
Which Craft?, 11 a.m., in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 Scgool St. Work on needlecraft, enjoy conversation with similar creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
