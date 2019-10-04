Saturday, Oct. 5
Granite, Yesterday and Today, 10 to 11:30 a.m.. Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue; outdoors, rain or shine. Quarry tales and tools and learning about the granite industry of yesteryear and today.
Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Rockport Public Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Ron Howard documentary about the life and work of a world-famous opera tenor. Rated PG-13. Snacks and covered drinks welcome. 978-546-6934.
Caroline Cotter and Emily Mure at Old Sloop Coffeehouse, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicapped-accessible. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $5 for juniors, $24 for families. oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, 978-309-9667.
sunday, Oct. 6
St. Mary’s Blessing of the Animals, 2 p.m., rain or shine in Millbrook Meadow. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and photos. Bring pets on a leash, lead, or in a cage or carrier.
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Monday, Oct. 7
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m. by Mary Jacobsen, who will speak on “Forest Therapy: the Healing Powers of a Walk in the Woods.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. 978-546-2573.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Presentation, 12:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. With Joan Fitzpatrick from the VNA. Tools to help manage the condition and improve health. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m, Rockport Public Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Screening of 1944 comedy starring Ronald Coleman and Marlene Dietrich. No rating. Snacks and covered drinks welcome. 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Master storytellers share their secrets, 3 to 5 p.m., Rockport Public Library. Steve Almond, Brunonia Barry, Susan Oleksiw and Bruce Coffin perform from works. Discussion follows with book sales/signing.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Deadline for “Rockport Cultural Council Grants Program Applications for 2019-2020, at Mass Cultural Council website: mass-culture.org/lcc_public.aspx. No late applications. Questions? Contact Christine Downing at CulturalCouncil@rockportma.gov.
Mosaic Sun Catchers, 2:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Leslie Doherty, owner of Ways of Color, leads; for kids 7 and older. Register at 978-546-6934.
Author Dr. Jim O’Connell shares “Stories from the Shadows: Reflections of a Street Doctor,” 7 to 8:15 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St. Free, all welcome.
wednesday, Oct. 16
On Screen new release movie matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Newman and Redford star in an western 1969 classic. Bring snacks, drinks.
thursday, Oct. 17
Poetry Readers Club meets, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, to discuss “Wade in the Water” by Tracy K. Smith. New members welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Rockport Harvest Fest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown.
Bobbi Gibb reads and signs “The Girl Who Ran,” an illustrated children’s book based on her trailblazing run, 11 a.m., The Paper Mermaid, 57 Main St. 978-546-3553. www.papermermaid.com. (Note: event rescheduled from Oct. 12)
Sunday, Oct. 20
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Rockport COA’s trip to Covered Bridges of New Hampshire, 8:45 a.m. departure. With professional guide in Troy, New Hampshire, for a tour of the covered bridges. Lunch at the East Hill Farm. Payment and reservation by Oct. 10: $75 per person.
Monday, Nov. 4
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield. Arrive back at approximately 8:30 p.m.
