monday, Feb. 24
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction. 978-546-3259.
Minute-to-Win-it Monday, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Kids complete 60-second challenges with materials found around the house. Register in advance. 978-546-3259.
Greek to Modern Drama Discussion Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-3259.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Monday Evening Adult Book Group meets, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-3259.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Preschool Storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share songs, rhymes, stories, and fingerplays, followed by open play and crafts. 978-546-3259.
wednesday, Feb. 26
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Screening of 1949 drama/mystery with Orson Welles in post WWII Vienna. Snacks and beverages. 978-546-3259.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee. 978-546-3259.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
History Book Club adult discussion group meets, 7 to 9 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. The topic is American reconstruction after the Civil War. New members welcome. 978-546-3259.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Information session for a new adult group to read and research plays from classic to current, 2 to 3 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. All are welcome. Call 978-546-3259 or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
Adult Poetry Writing Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259 or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
Rockport Republican Town Committee Meeting, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Conference Room, Rockport police station, 168 Main St. Registered Republicans and un-enrolled conservatives urged to attend. www.facebook.com/events/483275572351079/.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper for members and guests, 6:30 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave. With speaker Robin Carlos discussing Universal Promise (education for underserved regions). Officers and chairpersons meet at 5:30. 978-546-9483.
Friday, Feb. 28
RUNA in concert, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicapped-accessible. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at door; juniors $5; families $50. Call 978-309-9667, visit http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or email info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
saturday, FEB. 29
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. 978-546-3259.
monday, march 2
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction. 978-546-3259.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, March 5
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 11
Colonialism and Indigenous Peoples video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. 978-546-3259.
Thursday, March 12
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 18
The Energy Picture: Fossil Fuel and Alternative Energy video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. 978-546-3259.
wednesday, March 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
“The Personal is Political: Art and Activism 2020,” 6 to 8 p.m., Hibbard Gallery talk, Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. Paula Estey’s journey from gallery owner to activist; how artists can be catalysts for change. Free and open to the public. www.rockportartassn.org.
Thursday, March 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, April 1
Policy, Politics, and Regulation: The Green New Deal and Beyond video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. 978-546-3259.
wednesday, April 8
The Climate Change Narrative: Activism & Youth & Media, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Video live-screening program, part of a weekly series. 978-546-3259.
