tuesday, dec. 31
Rockport Public Library closes at 3 p.m. for New Years Eve.
Rockport New Years Eve, local shops and venues, musical events, food and fun entertainment includes clowns, jugglers, celestial viewing with astronomy club. The ball drops at midnight in Dock Square.
20/20 Vision Local Poets reading at First Night Rockport, 8 — 8:45 p.m. and and 9 to 9:45 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosted by the Gloucester Writers Center and Rockport Poetry,
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Rockport Public Library closed for New Years Day.
thursday, Jan. 2
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
SATURDAY, JAN.4
All Day Crafting in Rockport Public Library Children’s Room, 17 School St. Craft table will be set up for children to craft individually at their own pace. No registration required. Call 978-546-6934.
Current Release: Downton Abbey (2019) screens at Rockport Public Library, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, 17 School St. Rated PG. Free and open to all ages. Parents are responsible for children and young adults. Snacks and covered drinks okay.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Which Craft? Circle in Rockport Public Library Trustees Room, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 17 School St. Needlecrafting and lively conversation with similar creatives. No instruction - just a getaway for experienced crafters!
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
TUESDAY, JAN.7
Baby Storytime in the Brenner Room at Rockport Public Library, 10 to 10:30 a.m.,17 School St., An early literacy offering for caregivers with newborns through 16 months: meets Tuesdays. Songs, stories, puppets, dances, and finger-plays.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132,
monday, jan. 13
Thursday, Jan. 16
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
monday, jan. 20
Thursday, Jan. 23
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
monday, jan. 27
Thursday, Jan. 30
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
Monday
Wednesday
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Monday mornings
