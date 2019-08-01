sunday, aug. 4
Rockport Legion Band’s fifth free concert, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street, Jason Howard, conductor. Bring chairs, blankets, kids. Popcorn provided.
monday, aug. 5
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Organizing Our Homes, 10:30 a.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, with Jennifer Lyons, professional organizer, call to register, 978-546-2573.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Thursday, Aug. 8
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573.
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
saturday, Aug. 10
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Harvey Park in front of the First Baptist Church of Rockport at the corner of Mt. Pleasant and Broadway.
tuesday, Aug. 27
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, Call 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Mt. Washington Boat & Lunch Cruise, Rockport Council on Aging sightseeing cruise along Lake Winnipesaukee and lunch at Hart’s Turkey Farm. $105 prepaid registration at 978-546-2573.
Monday, Sept. 9
Rockport Garden Club, 6 p.m., Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 7 by presentation with Dan Jaffe, propagator and stock bed grower at the New England Wild Flower Society, on “Native New England Plants.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
tuesday, sept. 10
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, call 978-546-2093.
tuesday, oct. 6
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, call 978-546-2093.
Monday, Oct. 7
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m., Attleboro Master Gardener Kathy Gariepy presents “Developing a Bulb Garden.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
Monday, Nov. 4
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, call 978-546-2093.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym ay Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573 .
