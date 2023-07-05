ROCKPORT — The Fourth of July Parade and Bonfire are back.
Presented by the Rockport Firemen’s Association, the parade through downtown Rockport started the Independence Day festivities and was followed by the Rockport Legion Band concert and Rockport’s version of a finale — the Firemen’s Association’s towering bonfire at Back Beach.
The parade began about 6 p.m. and started at the Rockport school complex on Jerden’s Lane. From there, with fire vehicles with sirens blaring, it traveled to South Street and Mount Pleasant Street before turning into Dock Square.
After that, the antique fire apparatus and bands and entertainers on the back of flat-bed trucks as well as groups who marched in formation headed up Main Street, onto Beach Street before finishing at the American Legion Bandstand at Back Beach.
In the midst of several shiny and modern firefighting vehicles was the Rockport’s 1941 Forest Fire Truck 2, a vehicle that continues to serve the town’s fire needs. In fact, the vintage fire truck helped fight a fire last April in the South Woods.
“They don’t make them like that anymore,” said firefighter Patti Tucker.
One of the crowd favorites was the Lawn Chair Drill Team. The group’s almost 30 members marched with folding lawn chairs, sang and performed choreographed movements.
“We’ve been a crowd favorite for many years,” said group leader Duncan Ballantyne. “It’s being silly at no one’s expense. Isn’t that important these days? We’re looking for local people to take this on and perpetuate it.”
Adjacent to the Lawn Chair Drill Team was the Rotary Club’s float, which featured a blow-up version of the Statue of Liberty. The float also sported youngsters and their chaperones.
“We’re celebrating our mission which is serving the community above ourselves,” said Rotary Club member Matthew Wiigton, who also serves as senior minister at the First Baptist Church of Rockport.
Toward the back of the parade was the Sandy Bay Yacht Club’s junior sailing group. Several members marched next to a small, fully-rigged Opti sailboat.
Leader Neils Triplett lives in Texas but summers in Rockport.
“I think it’s great,” he said of the parade. “I think it’s a lot of fun.”
Gary Richard’s band played “up-tempo” music. As for performing on the back of a truck, he said it was all about a balancing act.
“It’s so much fun,” he said. “All you have to do is put a little bend in your knees.”
On the lighter side was the Rockport Clown Band. Paula Burns has been playing in this band for more than 30 years.
“It’s fun,” she said. “Everybody gets together to dress up. We’re like a family. All of us musicians are like one big family.”
The Volume 2 Steel Band out of Boston brought the unique sound of steel drums to the parade.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said member Denroy Athill. “We love to do it.”
Another band, appropriate for the day, was the Boston Fireman’s Band.
Group member David Benjamin said the bandmates have been looking forward to marching in Rockport.
“This parade is a fun parade to be in,” he said. “The members think this is a slice of Americana. It’s very fantastic. It’s good that we can honor the firemen.”
Barbara Gavin marched as part of the Town Democratic Committee. She said she has seen the parade about 15 times.
“I wish the sun were out,” she said, as light rain fell on the parade participants. “I think it’s a wonderful tradition. This is a good small town.”
Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said the Fourth of July events in town are a great tradition. He added while there are no fireworks in Rockport on July 4, the town’s Illuminations Night on Aug. 12 will have fireworks.
Starting at about 8 p.m., a concert of patriotic music was performed at the bandstand by the Rockport Legion Band.
Then, as sunlight was waning, residents and visitors positioned themselves at prime spots for viewing the annual Rockport Bonfire, a huge pile of pallets topped this year by an effigy of Motif No. 1, which was eventually set, lighting up the night sky at Back Beach on Sandy Bay.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.