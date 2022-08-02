ROCKPORT — The following awards were given to Rockport High School underclassmen at the end of the 2021-2022 school year:
BOOK AWARDS
Smith College Book Award, awarded to a junior who has demonstrated academic achievement, leadership qualities andconcern for others: Morgan Reilly
Saint Anselm’s College Book Award, awarded to a student who shows demonstrated academic success, leadership qualities in the area of civic engagement, and aspirations for continued education: Fiona Canning
Saint Michael’s College Book Award, recognizing two outstanding students who demonstrate a strong commitment to service and creating impactful communities: Nathaniel Cook and Natalie Lamond.
Salem State University Book Award, awarded to a student who shows commitment to academic achievement, civic engagement, community service and family commitment: Owen Aiello.
Lasell University Book Award, awarded to a student who shows commitment to academic achievement and actively participates in extracurricular activities: Abigail Marshall.
University of Rochester – George Eastman Young Leaders Award, given to a student who demonstrates strong leadership and extensive involvement in extracurricular activities. In addition to those important qualities, this student has earned high grades in an array of challenging courses: Jacqueline Eng-Barber.
University of Rochester – Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, given to a student who has shown a commitment to understanding and addressing various social issues. This student demonstrates leadership and dedication to community action while also maintaining strong grades: Oliver Dunton.
University of Rochester – Bausch + Lomb Science Award, given to a student who has earned top grades in rigorous science courses over the course of high school. In addition, this student is a top scorer in standardized math: Ezra Smith
University of Rochester – Xerox Award for Innovation & Information and Technology, given to a student who has demonstrated a strong interest in innovation or information technology, and has gone beyond interest to help expose new technologies: Sophia Sekercan.
Rensselaer Medal, awarded for superlative academic achievement and to a promising student who has distinguished himself in mathematics and science: Victor Mazo.
Suffolk University, awarded to a student who shows commitment to education and involvement in school and community: Ella Lorenz.
Clarkson University Leadership Award goes to a student who demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities, has an academic interest in engineering, business, science or liberal arts, and is recognized by students and faculty as having been a positive contributor to our school and community: Sophia Lucido
Clarkson University Achievement Award, has an academic interest in engineering, business, science or liberal arts, and is recognized by students and faculty as having been a positive contributor to our school and community: Ava MacDowell.
Dartmouth Book Award, presented for outstanding academic achievement and positive contributions to the school through leadership and ethical practices: Zoe Tallgrass.
Yale Book Award, given to a student who shows tremendous intellectual promise combined with outstanding personal character: Zachary Alfano.
Harvard Prize Book Award, given to two outstanding juniors who have demonstrated excellence in academics while also showing exceptional character and achievement in other fields: Kyle Curtin and Francesca Twombly.
DEPARTMENT AWARDS
English Awards
Excellence in English Honors: Adrianna Loguidice and Clara Knowles.
Excellence in English: Zachary Alfano, Fiona Canning, Caleb Francis,
Excellence in Writing in English Honors: Isabella Hobbs.
Excellence in Writing and Reasoning in Philosophy: Emily Hale
Meritorious Effort in English: Gavin Fisher Doyle, Ava MacDowell, Sophia Park, and Quinten Savlen.
Discussion leader in English: Connor Carrington-House.
Outstanding student in English: Julia Donato
The Bard Award in English: Sebastian Lovasco, Olivia McInerney, Lotus Marsh and Fiona Hebert.
Mathematics
Excellence in AP Statistics: Zachary Alfano.
Excellence in Honors Precalculus: Zachary Alfano.
Excellence in Algebra II Honors: Stefano Adelfio.
Excellence in Algebra 2: Remy Blazzard, Gavin Doyle, Benji Koeplin and Olivia McInerney..
Excellence in Geometry Honors: Fiona Hebert.
Excellence in Geometry: Alletta Valvano.
Excellence in Honors Algebra 1: Andrew Chouinard.
Excellence in Algebra 1: Patrick Reardon and Madison Slier.
Meritorious Effort in Honors Precalculus: Zoe Tallgrass.
Meritorious Effort in Precalculus: Sebastian Lovasco.
Meritorious Effort in Algebra II Honors: Bezzie Strong
Meritorious Effort in Algebra 2: Fiona Canning, Eliana Funk and Kathleen McCarthy.
Meritorious Effort in Geometry Honors: Kevin Wang.
Meritorious Effort in Geometry: Cole Edmonds.
Meritorious Effort in Honors Algebra 1: Jaelyn Conrad.
Science
Excellence in AP Physics 1: Zachary Alfano.
Excellence in Forensic Science: Abigail Marshall and Zoe Tallgrass.
Excellence in Honors Anatomy and Physiology: Julia Sekercan.
Excellence in Intro Physics: Morgan Reilly.
Excellence in Honors Chemistry: Stefano Adelfio, Adelaine Akers, Anna Drost, Erik Drost, Jacqueline Eng-Barber and Caitlin Morin.
Excellence in Chemistry: Sydney Bouchie, Cole Edmonds, Michael Elinskas, Kevin Leahy, Joshua Silva, and Alletta Valvano.
Excellence in Honors Biology: Ella Silver.
Excellence in Biology: Andrew Chouinard, Lila Garrett and Zoey Parker.
Meritorious Effort in AP Physics 1: Oli Dunton.
Meritorious Effort in Honors Anatomy and Physiology: Alyssa Strople.
Meritorious Effort in Human Body in Health and Disease: Jack Guelli.
Meritorious Effort in Tech & Design: Izayah Pena.
Meritorious Effort in Intro Physics: Gavin Doyle.
Meritorious Effort in Astronomy & Meteorology: Dan Williamson.
Meritorious Effort in Honors Chemistry: Nicholas Nocella.
Meritorious Effort in Honors Biology: Adelaide Gardner.
Meritorious Effort in Biology: Ella Frontiero, Allison George, Clara Knowles, Elliot Lyman, Aili Mattson, Sophia Park, Lila Proposki, and Braydon Wall,
Social Studies
Excellence in AP US History: Natalie Lamond and Victor Mazo.
Excellence in US History II: Zach Alfano.
Excellence in Psychology: Sebastian Lovasco.
Excellence in US History I: Adelaine Akers and Jacqueline Eng-Barber.
Excellence in World History Honors: Ephraim Weaver
Excellence in World History: Lila Proposki
Meritorious Effort in AP US History: Isabella Fortunato, Ella Lorenz, Julia Sekercan and Sophia Sekercan.
Meritorious Effort in US History II: Fiona Canning
Meritorious Effort in US History I: Caleb Francis, Drew Gibbs and Sahara Poole.
Meritorious Effort in World History Honors: Ella Silver.
Meritorious Effort in World History: Drew Chouinard.
Meritorious Effort in Psychology: Ella Silver.
Business
Excellence in Business Electives: Amelia Lucas.
Excellence in Accounting: Jackson Colbert.
Meritorious Effort in Business Electives: Jacob Budrow.
World Language
Excellence in Spanish IV Honors: Sophia Lucido and Zachary Alfano.
Excellence in Spanish III Honors: Stefano Adelfio and Michael Elinskas.
Excellence in Spanish II Honors: Ella Silver and Jacqueline Eng-Barber.
Excellence in Spanish I: Elliot Lyman.
Meritorious Effort in Spanish IV Honors: Remy Blazzard.
Meritorious Effort in French IV: Honors Julia Sekercan.
Meritorious Effort in Spanish IV: Josh Silva.
Meritorious Effort in Spanish III Honors: Cameron Arndt.
Meritorious Effort in Spanish II Honors: Adelaine Akers.
Meritorious Effort in Spanish II: Lila Garrett and Kevin Wang.
Fine Arts — Music
Excellence in Chamber Music: Benji Koeplin.
Excellence in Chorus: Adelaine Akers.
Excellence in Effort in Jazz Ensemble 1: Benji Koeplin.
Excellence in Effort in Jazz Ensemble 2: Cole Edmonds.
Excellence in Effort in Symphonic Band: Abigail Marshall.
Excellence in Madrigal Chorus: Alyssa Stople.
Excellence in Orchestra: Finn Mulkern.
Meritorious Effort in Chamber Music: Gavin Johnston-Ransom.
Meritorious Effort in Chorus: Elizabeth Harrison.
Meritorious Effort in Orchestra: Sarah Woodson.
Meritorious Effort in Jazz Ensemble 1: Cameron Arndt.
Meritorious Effort in Jazz Ensemble 2: Edward Merz.
Meritorious Effort in Symphonic Band: Addie Gardner.
Fine Arts — Visual Art
Aspiring Clyde Steadman Award for Drawing and Painting: Julia Sekercan.
Aspiring Jasper Goodhall Award for Photography: Lynn Morin.
Aspiring Mary Cassatt Award for Drawing and Painting: Natalie Lamond.
Aspiring Maria Sibylla Merian Award for Botanical Illustration: Lily Christopher.
Aspiring Mike Perry Award for Graphic Design: Colin Kelley.
Aspiring Morten Schelde Award for Drawing and Painting: Sammi Morrill.
Aspiring Joseph Cornell Award for Collage: Adelaine Akers.
Aspiring Drew Leshko Award for Sculpture: Ren O’Connor.
Aspiring Joel Santana Award for Illustration: Michael Copp.
Athletic
Excellence in Physical Education: Owen Aiello, Cole Edmonds and Jameson Colbert.
Meritorious Effort in Physical Education: Kevin Wang.
DISTINGUISHED AWARDS:
Daughters of the American Revolution
Youth Citizenship Awards, Nominated by class advisors based on honor, service, courage, leadership & patriotism: ninth grader Quinten Savlen; 10th-grader Stefano Adelfio, and 11th-grader Fiona Canning.
Recognition for Excellence in American History Top Medal: Natalie Lamond
Outstanding Work in American History Award: Nathaniel Cook, Kyle Curtin, Isabella Fortunato, Colin Kelley, Ava MacDowell, Victor Mazo, Michael Nocella, Zoe Tallgrass, and Francesca Twombly.
Class Officer Leadership Awards: Class Advisors
Class of 2025 advisors — Scott Larsen and Garrett Stevens
President Zoey Parker
Vice President Ella Silver
Secretary Aili Mattson
Treasurer Matthew Poole
Class of 2024 advisors — Amanda King and Ann-Marie Luster
President Karlee Lorden
Vice President Stefano Adelfio
Secretary Bezzie Strong
Treasurer Caitlin Morin
Class of 2023 advisors — Leah Russo and Stephanie Walker
President Sophia Lucido
Vice-President Nathaniel Cook
Secretary Francesca Twombly
Treasurer Owen Aiello