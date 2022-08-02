ROCKPORT — The following awards were given to Rockport High School underclassmen at the end of the 2021-2022 school year:

BOOK AWARDS

Smith College Book Award, awarded to a junior who has demonstrated academic achievement, leadership qualities andconcern for others: Morgan Reilly

Saint Anselm’s College Book Award, awarded to a student who shows demonstrated academic success, leadership qualities in the area of civic engagement, and aspirations for continued education: Fiona Canning

Saint Michael’s College Book Award, recognizing two outstanding students who demonstrate a strong commitment to service and creating impactful communities: Nathaniel Cook and Natalie Lamond.

Salem State University Book Award, awarded to a student who shows commitment to academic achievement, civic engagement, community service and family commitment: Owen Aiello.

Lasell University Book Award, awarded to a student who shows commitment to academic achievement and actively participates in extracurricular activities: Abigail Marshall.

University of Rochester – George Eastman Young Leaders Award, given to a student who demonstrates strong leadership and extensive involvement in extracurricular activities. In addition to those important qualities, this student has earned high grades in an array of challenging courses: Jacqueline Eng-Barber.

University of Rochester – Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, given to a student who has shown a commitment to understanding and addressing various social issues. This student demonstrates leadership and dedication to community action while also maintaining strong grades: Oliver Dunton.

University of Rochester – Bausch + Lomb Science Award, given to a student who has earned top grades in rigorous science courses over the course of high school. In addition, this student is a top scorer in standardized math: Ezra Smith

University of Rochester – Xerox Award for Innovation & Information and Technology, given to a student who has demonstrated a strong interest in innovation or information technology, and has gone beyond interest to help expose new technologies: Sophia Sekercan.

Rensselaer Medal, awarded for superlative academic achievement and to a promising student who has distinguished himself in mathematics and science: Victor Mazo.

Suffolk University, awarded to a student who shows commitment to education and involvement in school and community: Ella Lorenz.

Clarkson University Leadership Award goes to a student who demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities, has an academic interest in engineering, business, science or liberal arts, and is recognized by students and faculty as having been a positive contributor to our school and community: Sophia Lucido

Clarkson University Achievement Award, has an academic interest in engineering, business, science or liberal arts, and is recognized by students and faculty as having been a positive contributor to our school and community: Ava MacDowell.

Dartmouth Book Award, presented for outstanding academic achievement and positive contributions to the school through leadership and ethical practices: Zoe Tallgrass.

Yale Book Award, given to a student who shows tremendous intellectual promise combined with outstanding personal character: Zachary Alfano.

Harvard Prize Book Award, given to two outstanding juniors who have demonstrated excellence in academics while also showing exceptional character and achievement in other fields: Kyle Curtin and Francesca Twombly.

DEPARTMENT AWARDS

English Awards

Excellence in English Honors: Adrianna Loguidice and Clara Knowles.

Excellence in English: Zachary Alfano, Fiona Canning, Caleb Francis,

Excellence in Writing in English Honors: Isabella Hobbs.

Excellence in Writing and Reasoning in Philosophy: Emily Hale

Meritorious Effort in English: Gavin Fisher Doyle, Ava MacDowell, Sophia Park, and Quinten Savlen.

Discussion leader in English: Connor Carrington-House.

Outstanding student in English: Julia Donato

The Bard Award in English: Sebastian Lovasco, Olivia McInerney, Lotus Marsh and Fiona Hebert.

Mathematics

Excellence in AP Statistics: Zachary Alfano.

Excellence in Honors Precalculus: Zachary Alfano.

Excellence in Algebra II Honors: Stefano Adelfio.

Excellence in Algebra 2: Remy Blazzard, Gavin Doyle, Benji Koeplin and Olivia McInerney..

Excellence in Geometry Honors: Fiona Hebert.

Excellence in Geometry: Alletta Valvano.

Excellence in Honors Algebra 1: Andrew Chouinard.

Excellence in Algebra 1: Patrick Reardon and Madison Slier.

Meritorious Effort in Honors Precalculus: Zoe Tallgrass.

Meritorious Effort in Precalculus: Sebastian Lovasco.

Meritorious Effort in Algebra II Honors: Bezzie Strong

Meritorious Effort in Algebra 2: Fiona Canning, Eliana Funk and Kathleen McCarthy.

Meritorious Effort in Geometry Honors: Kevin Wang.

Meritorious Effort in Geometry: Cole Edmonds.

Meritorious Effort in Honors Algebra 1: Jaelyn Conrad.

Science

Excellence in AP Physics 1: Zachary Alfano.

Excellence in Forensic Science: Abigail Marshall and Zoe Tallgrass.

Excellence in Honors Anatomy and Physiology: Julia Sekercan.

Excellence in Intro Physics: Morgan Reilly.

Excellence in Honors Chemistry: Stefano Adelfio, Adelaine Akers, Anna Drost, Erik Drost, Jacqueline Eng-Barber and Caitlin Morin.

Excellence in Chemistry: Sydney Bouchie, Cole Edmonds, Michael Elinskas, Kevin Leahy, Joshua Silva, and Alletta Valvano.

Excellence in Honors Biology: Ella Silver.

Excellence in Biology: Andrew Chouinard, Lila Garrett and Zoey Parker.

Meritorious Effort in AP Physics 1: Oli Dunton.

Meritorious Effort in Honors Anatomy and Physiology: Alyssa Strople.

Meritorious Effort in Human Body in Health and Disease: Jack Guelli.

Meritorious Effort in Tech & Design: Izayah Pena.

Meritorious Effort in Intro Physics: Gavin Doyle.

Meritorious Effort in Astronomy & Meteorology: Dan Williamson.

Meritorious Effort in Honors Chemistry: Nicholas Nocella.

Meritorious Effort in Honors Biology: Adelaide Gardner.

Meritorious Effort in Biology: Ella Frontiero, Allison George, Clara Knowles, Elliot Lyman, Aili Mattson, Sophia Park, Lila Proposki, and Braydon Wall,

Social Studies

Excellence in AP US History: Natalie Lamond and Victor Mazo.

Excellence in US History II: Zach Alfano.

Excellence in Psychology: Sebastian Lovasco.

Excellence in US History I: Adelaine Akers and Jacqueline Eng-Barber.

Excellence in World History Honors: Ephraim Weaver

Excellence in World History: Lila Proposki

Meritorious Effort in AP US History: Isabella Fortunato, Ella Lorenz, Julia Sekercan and Sophia Sekercan.

Meritorious Effort in US History II: Fiona Canning

Meritorious Effort in US History I: Caleb Francis, Drew Gibbs and Sahara Poole.

Meritorious Effort in World History Honors: Ella Silver.

Meritorious Effort in World History: Drew Chouinard.

Meritorious Effort in Psychology: Ella Silver.

Business

Excellence in Business Electives: Amelia Lucas.

Excellence in Accounting: Jackson Colbert.

Meritorious Effort in Business Electives: Jacob Budrow.

World Language

Excellence in Spanish IV Honors: Sophia Lucido and Zachary Alfano.

Excellence in Spanish III Honors: Stefano Adelfio and Michael Elinskas.

Excellence in Spanish II Honors: Ella Silver and Jacqueline Eng-Barber.

Excellence in Spanish I: Elliot Lyman.

Meritorious Effort in Spanish IV Honors: Remy Blazzard.

Meritorious Effort in French IV: Honors Julia Sekercan.

Meritorious Effort in Spanish IV: Josh Silva.

Meritorious Effort in Spanish III Honors: Cameron Arndt.

Meritorious Effort in Spanish II Honors: Adelaine Akers.

Meritorious Effort in Spanish II: Lila Garrett and Kevin Wang.

Fine Arts — Music

Excellence in Chamber Music: Benji Koeplin.

Excellence in Chorus: Adelaine Akers.

Excellence in Effort in Jazz Ensemble 1: Benji Koeplin.

Excellence in Effort in Jazz Ensemble 2: Cole Edmonds.

Excellence in Effort in Symphonic Band: Abigail Marshall.

Excellence in Madrigal Chorus: Alyssa Stople.

Excellence in Orchestra: Finn Mulkern.

Meritorious Effort in Chamber Music: Gavin Johnston-Ransom.

Meritorious Effort in Chorus: Elizabeth Harrison.

Meritorious Effort in Orchestra: Sarah Woodson.

Meritorious Effort in Jazz Ensemble 1: Cameron Arndt.

Meritorious Effort in Jazz Ensemble 2: Edward Merz.

Meritorious Effort in Symphonic Band: Addie Gardner.

Fine Arts — Visual Art

Aspiring Clyde Steadman Award for Drawing and Painting: Julia Sekercan.

Aspiring Jasper Goodhall Award for Photography: Lynn Morin.

Aspiring Mary Cassatt Award for Drawing and Painting: Natalie Lamond.

Aspiring Maria Sibylla Merian Award for Botanical Illustration: Lily Christopher.

Aspiring Mike Perry Award for Graphic Design: Colin Kelley.

Aspiring Morten Schelde Award for Drawing and Painting: Sammi Morrill.

Aspiring Joseph Cornell Award for Collage: Adelaine Akers.

Aspiring Drew Leshko Award for Sculpture: Ren O’Connor.

Aspiring Joel Santana Award for Illustration: Michael Copp.

Athletic

Excellence in Physical Education: Owen Aiello, Cole Edmonds and Jameson Colbert.

Meritorious Effort in Physical Education: Kevin Wang.

DISTINGUISHED AWARDS:

Daughters of the American Revolution

Youth Citizenship Awards, Nominated by class advisors based on honor, service, courage, leadership & patriotism: ninth grader Quinten Savlen; 10th-grader Stefano Adelfio, and 11th-grader Fiona Canning.

Recognition for Excellence in American History Top Medal: Natalie Lamond

Outstanding Work in American History Award: Nathaniel Cook, Kyle Curtin, Isabella Fortunato, Colin Kelley, Ava MacDowell, Victor Mazo, Michael Nocella, Zoe Tallgrass, and Francesca Twombly.

Class Officer Leadership Awards: Class Advisors

Class of 2025 advisors — Scott Larsen and Garrett Stevens

President Zoey Parker

Vice President Ella Silver

Secretary Aili Mattson

Treasurer Matthew Poole

Class of 2024 advisors — Amanda King and Ann-Marie Luster

President Karlee Lorden

Vice President Stefano Adelfio

Secretary Bezzie Strong

Treasurer Caitlin Morin

Class of 2023 advisors — Leah Russo and Stephanie Walker

President Sophia Lucido

Vice-President Nathaniel Cook

Secretary Francesca Twombly

Treasurer Owen Aiello

