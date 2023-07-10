ROCKPORT — Seniors graduating from Rockport High School in May received honors at the Senior Banquet held at the Elks at Bass Rocks in Gloucester on May 31. Words of welcome were delivered by Principal Amy Rose.
HONORARY AWARDS
- The Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Certificate of Academic Excellence was presented by Superintendent Dr. Mark Branco to Zachary Alfano.
U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Ryan Collins presented the following:
- Scholastic Excellence Awards to Zachary Alfano and Kyle Curtin.
- Athletic Excellence Awards to Michael Murphy and Francesca Twombly.
- Semper Fidelis Award for Music Excellence to Abigail Marshall.
DEPARTMENT AWARDS
English Department Awards
- Excellence in AP English Literature & Composition: Morgan Reilly
- Excellence in English 12: William Mulry
- Outstanding Achievement in AP English Literature & Composition: Anita Magee.
- Meritorious Effort in English 12: Derek Budrow.
- AP English Bard Award: Nathaniel Cook and Victor Mazo.
- AP Literature Discussion Champion: Fiona Canning.
- English 12 Discussion Leader: Olivia McInerney.
- English 12 Bard Award: Rune DeFort
- Book Award for Achievement in Creative Writing: Olivia McInerney
- Excellence in Writing & Reasoning in Philosophy: Ananda Corum.
Mathematics Department Awards
- Excellence in AP Calculus: Zachary Alfano.
- Excellence in Precalculus: William Mulry
- Meritorious Effort in Precalculus: Derek Budrow
- Excellence in AP Statistics: Ananda Corum
- Excellence in Statistics: Abigail Marshall
- Meritorious Effort in Statistics: Fiona Canning
- Excellence in Game Theory: C. Thurston Eck
Science Department Awards
- Excellence in AP Biology: Morgan Reilly.
- Meritorious Effort in AP Biology: Anita Magee.
- Excellence in AP Physics 2: Zachary Alfano.
- Meritorious Effort in AP Physics 2: Oliver Dunton.
- Excellence in Human Body in Health and Disease: Faith Roberts.
- Excellence in Environmental Science: Isabella Fortunato.
- Meritorious Effort in Astronomy: Sebastian Lovasco.
- Excellence in Biotechnology: Isabella Fortunato.
Social Studies Department Awards
- Excellence in AP European History: Zachary Alfano and Sebastian Lovasco.
- Meritorious Effort in AP European History: Fiona Canning and Michael Murphy
- Excellence in Business Electives: Sebastian Lovasco.
- Meritorious Effort in AP US History: Jacqueline Eng-Barber.
- Social Studies Department Book Award: Natalie Lamond.
World Language Awards
- Excellence in Spanish IV Honors: Anita Magee.
Health & Wellness
- Excellence in Physical Education: Christian Almendarez.
- Meritorious Effort in Physical Education: Kathleen McCarthy.
Fine Arts, Music
- Excellence in Jazz Ensemble 1: Kyle Curtin.
- Meritorious Effort in Jazz 1: Victor Maza.
- John Philip Sousa Band Award: Kyle Curtin.
- Band Hall of Fame: Victor Maza.
- Band Service Award: Abigail Marshall.
- Chorus Hall of Fame: Alyssa Strople.
- Orchestra Hall of Fame: Finnian Mulkern.
- Renee Flemming Award for Effort in Chorus: Mackenzie George.
- Aspiring Prince Award for Leadership in Chamber Music: Benji Koeplin.
- Aspiring Dave Grohl Multi-Instrumentalist Award for Chamber Music: Victor Maza.
- Aspiring Mary Horozaniecki Award for Effort in Orchestra: Sophia Sekercan.
Fine Arts, Theater
- The Stanislavski Award in Acting One & Two: Oliver Dunton.
Fine Arts, Visual Arts
- Aspiring Jason Chan Award for Concept Design and Digital Illustration: Remy Blazzard.
- Aspiring Fidelia Bridges Award for Painting: Lily Christopher.
- Aspiring Julia Osminina for Soft Sculpture: Natalie Lamond.
DISTINGUISHED ACADEMIC AWARDS
Principal's Plaque
Awarded to the highest overall student in each subject matter. Names are displayed on a plaque in Rockport High Schools' main office.
- English, Math and Science: Zachary Alfano.
- Social Studies: Francesca Twombly.
- Business: Natalie Lamond.
- Art: Sophia Sekercan.
- Theatre Arts: Sebastian Lovasco.
- Music: Benji Koeplin.
- World Language: Abigail Marshall.
4-Year Excellence in English Medal
Awarded the Rockport Alumni Association to Julia Sekercan.
Ann M. Gallagher Memorial Award For Excellence Medal
Ann Gallagher was an English teacher at Rockport High School for years and who demanded excellence from each of her students. The recipient of this medal, Fiona Canning, has demonstrated overall excellence.
Harriet E. Wagnis Memorial History Award Medal
Harriet Wagnis was a history teacher at Rockport High School for years. She possessed a passion for history and a genuine love for teaching the subject. The medal goes to Sophia Lucido.
Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award
Jacqueline Eng-Barber was given this award in December 2022. The DAR Good Citizen Award is chosen by the faculty based on academics, community service and quality of character.
Rotary Club Leadership Medals
- President, National Honor Society: Abigail Marshall.
- President, Class of 2023: Sophia Lucido.
Leadership Awards/Class Officers
- President, Class of 2023: Sophia Lucido.
- Vice President, Class of 2023: Nathaniel Cook.
- Secretary, Class of 2023: Francesca Twombly.
- Treasurer, Class of 2023: Owen Aiello.