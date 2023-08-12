ROCKPORT — A blood drive for Boston Children’s Hospital later this month is being sponsored by the Rockport Harbormasters, Rockport Ambulance and the Sandy Bay Yacht Club.
The drive will take place on T Wharf on Friday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event organizers are reminding those going that parking is limited at T Wharf.
Harbormaster Scott Story encouraged residents to sign up, saying blood donors can only give if they register.
“Sign up and come on down,” he said.
According to Harbormaster Rosemary Lesch, this marks the fourth year the blood drive has taken place in Rockport and the second time the site has been located at T Wharf.
Both Lesch and Story advised people to register to give. Lesch said there are 40 available appointments and she expects allto be reserved before the gathering on Aug. 25.
“This is a really successful event,” Lesch said. “August is a tough time for contributions.”
In order to make an appointment, those interested are encouraged to go to bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use the code “ROCKPORT.”
There are also several Red Cross blood drives on Cape Ann this month. All who come to give in August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie. They are
Aug. 17, 23 and 29: 2 to 7 p.m., Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Aug. 21: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square in Gloucester.
Aug. 29: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ipswich Community Center, 25 Green St. in Ipswich.
Aug. 16: Noon to 5 p.m., Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.