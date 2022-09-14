ROCKPORT — The weather cooperated for an outdoor party held Wednesday for local seniors.
The Rockport Senior Center hosted its annual summer barbecue outside the American Legion next to the Back Beach Bandstand. The event was offered for free to seniors, sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Council on Aging.
About 60 were in attendance, and besides a lunch of burgers and hot dogs, they were serenaded by The Singer Trooper, also known as retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dan Clark.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr of Gloucester also stopped in to chat with the guests.