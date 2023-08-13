ROCKPORT — It’s all about the bass.
For Rockport’s Finn Mulkern, his musical vocation is instrumental to being awarded a full ride to the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Mulkern is one of only nine students to be given such an award this year.
The Berklee City Music Scholarship will enable Mulkern to study and play the bass and also major in performance. The scholarship is a non-profit program designed to deliver “high-quality contemporary music education to youth from underserved communities at no or low cost.
According to Tori Donahue, associate director of media relations for Berklee, Mulkern’s tuition gift will enable him to study free of charge at the Boston school for the next several years.
Mulkern, 18, said he knows music is in his future.
“Receiving the City Music Scholarship has meant everything to me because it allows me to attend my dream school,” he said. “I know that a life in music is exactly what I want and the scholarship, as well as my time in the five-week program, will help me develop my musical being.”
There are 669 students studying performance, Mulkern’s intended major, at the college.
The Berklee City Music Network is an association of 47 community organizations that serve more than 55,000 students in the United States, Canada and Latin America each year.
Since its inception, Berklee City Music has awarded 274 four-year, full tuition scholarships, totaling more than $33 million.
