Around 150 to 200 Rotarians took the plunge Saturday to fight polio.
Members of the 45 clubs in Rotary District 7930, which covers northeastern Massachusetts and Salem, New Hampshire, gathered at the Gloucester end of Long Beach to jump into the cold Atlantic to collect on pledges for Rotary International’s #EndPolioNow fund.
Not all the plungers were ready when the countdown to jump in began, so instead of the mass rush into the sea, people entered in small groups.
Before the plunge occurred, Rotary District 7930 had raised $37,000 with a goal of $100,000, according to Gloucester Rotarian Tracy Arabian.
Local Rotarian Leo Bergeron was challenged to plunge if $3,000 was raised, then Patrick Thorpe said he would go in if $4,000 was raised. The Gloucester Rotary raised $5,000 at this point.
More money is expected to be sent to the fund, pledges made good after the Rotarians hit the sea.
Since 2010, thousands of individuals and businesses have supported this event, the club said, and almost $1 million has been raised for #EndPolioNow.
Anyone wishing to support the 2022 Gloucester Rotary Polar Plunge may donate to the #EndPolioNow campaign online at www.gloucesterrotary.org. More information about Gloucester Rotary is available online at www.gloucesterrotary.org and www.facebook.com/RotaryGloucesterMA. To learn more about the history of polio and the status of #EndPolioNow, visit www.endpolio.org.