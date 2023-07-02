MANCHESTER — Kicking off the Fourth of July holiday weekend on Cape Ann, the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club hosted one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
The 33st edition of the club's annual Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast took place Saturday morning, July 1, at the Chowder House on Tuck's Point.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester and Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner and former state Rep. Brad Hill of Ipswich were among those flipping pancakes.
There were pony rides, face painting, and live music.
Manchester Essex Regional High School senior Lila Carpenter sang the national anthem.
The breakfast raises money for the Rotary's annual Red, White & Blue Scholarships, which are presented to graduating high school seniors from Essex and Manchester who have demonstrated dedication to community service.