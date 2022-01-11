Pam Heintz of Boxford, who is Head of School at North Shore Christian School, won the Winifred Currie Award in Education from Gordon College in Wenham.
The prestigious award is bestowed annually to a Gordon College alumnus for outstanding service to the education field, the community, and for serving as a distinguished role model to peers, friends and students.
The award was presented by Janet Arndt, dean of the School of Education at Gordon College, on behalf of the Gordon College Alumni Association during its annual Homecoming event.
Heintz graduated from Gordon College with a psychology degree after which she earned her master's in education from Lesley University.
“With Pam Heintz at the helm, the students and community of North Shore Christian School are in great hands. This award is a further testament to the high standards the school sets out for not only its students but the educators who are shaping the future,” said Michael Procopio, chair of the school's board of directors. “Congratulations are in order for Pam on this achievement.”
Heintz, who has been at North Shore Christian School for 11 years, received this award for her commitment to empowering staff, advancing the school’s mission, and fostering strong relationships within the school community. The private Christian school has campuses in Lynn, Beverly and Hamilton.
"As Head of School, Heintz embodies the Winifred Currie Award as she empowers her staff to fulfill their aspirations as Christian school educators all while advancing the school’s mission. From budgets to building relationships within the community, the students are at the center of everything she does," according to a press release. "Described at the event, 'Heintz aims not only to provide excellent academics but also to play a part in developing compassionate individuals with a biblical worldview.' ”
Although Heintz did not grow up in Gloucester, her parents and siblings live on Cape Ann. Her parents, Peter and Elizabeth Cavallaro have owned Gloucester Inn by the Sea on the Back Shore for 22 years.
