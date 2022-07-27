This year's Annisquam Sea Fair includes all the usual fun along with a message about sustainability and being stewards of the environment.
The historic fair, now in its 177th year, returns with a full schedule of activities, ranging from games for children of all ages, books, music, food, White Elephant tables, to artwork. There will also be a video version of the popular WaxWorks, featuring highlights over the decades, shown under a tent next to the Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., throughout the day.
The Sea Fair takes place this Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the village center between Leonard and Walnuts streets and Rogers Lane.
A new event this year is the Mini-Fish Boat Race in Lobster Cove. Decorating tables and supplies will be available at the fair where participants can create and display their fish boats prior to the race. At 1:30 p.m., the boats will be launched from the bridge into the cove. All boats must be at decorating tables by 1 p.m. to participate in the race. There are prizes for the winners.
"These new one-design boats harken back to the original 1921 Fish Boat, one of the most beloved boats in Annisquam history," according to a press release.
The Sea Fair's theme this year is "Making It Sustainable," which means organizers will be recycling everything they can, reusing what is left and donating what may be leftover to other organizations working toward sustainability.
Any food waste will be composted by Black Earth Compost; the T-shirts are organic and eco friendly; all leftover White Elephant items will go to Habitat; unsold books will go to More Than Words; and the toy-size boats for this year's small boat race are made of wood.
All proceeds benefit the Annisquam Village Hall and the Annisquam Village Church.
To purchase the Sea Fair's tiny boat, hats and mugs, go to https://2021-annisquam-sea-fair-online-order-store.square.site.
T-shirts can be ordered at https://www.customink.com/g/kfw0-00cm-9pag
These items also are available at the Farmers Market in the village center on Friday, July 29.
To conclude the fair, the annual Lighting of the Cove takes place Saturday at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit: https://annisquamvillage.org/sea-fair-2022.