SeniorCare, RSVP honor volunteers

RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore and SeniorCare presented awards to volunteers who achieved years-of-service milestones at their annual volunteer recognition luncheon at Danversport Yacht Club in April.
SeniorCare Chief Executive Officer Scott Trenti and RSVP Director Ruth Lindsay welcomed the 160-plus volunteers, local officials, community partners, and event sponsors.
“Many local agencies, including SeniorCare, would simply not be able to offer the level of services available to so many people without your help, Trenti said. "Through this service, you improve the quality of life for all of us in each of our communities.”
Volunteers recognized for 20-plus years of service were Charlie Wilkinson and Margaret Coronel, both 20 years; Martin Fucio and Jackie Dort, both 22 years; James Dort, 23 years; Rose McMullen, 27 years; Norm Isler and Ida Christopher, both 31 years; and Tina LaFlam, 34 years. In addition, the Presidential Award was presented to Phyllis Licis and Bette Obear for achieving 4,000-plus lifetime hours of volunteer service.
The theme for this year’s event was “Volunteers Expand our Horizons.” More than a dozen local businesses and non-profit organizations participated in a Business Showcase as part of this year’s celebration.
Premier sponsor was Institution for Savings. An additional 18 local businesses and non-profit organizations sponsored the luncheon, with 12 participating in the Business Showcase, including Institution for Savings, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Law Office of Julie Low, The Cabot, and Hammond Castle.
SeniorCare Inc. provides services to adults with disabilities and elders in nine communities, allowing them to live independently at home or in a setting of their choice, while remaining part of their community.
RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore is a grantee of AmeriCorps Seniors and is sponsored locally by SeniorCare Inc. RSVP links volunteers age 55 and older with non-profit and public agencies, helping to meet important community needs.