Just before the confetti and speech-filled opening ceremony of the 95th anniversary of St. Peter’s Fiesta at 7:30 p.m., people crowded Rogers Street waiting for the statue of St. Peter, the patron saint of fishermen, to appear from St. Peter’s Club.
With little fanfare, he surfaced on the street and people circled around to catch a glimpse or a photo.
Because of coronavirus pandemic, this was the first time since 2019 the heavy, life-size statue was processed from the club up around the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, and back down to the altar stage in St. Peter’s Square to mark the start of Fiesta.
As the statue was brought out of the club, a marching band formed and began to play "The Star Spangled Banner." As the band began to march, men wearing white shirts carried the statue on a platform. People followed along, St. Peter towering over the crowd.
“Ma che siamo tutti mutti!” cried the marchers, a Sicilian phrase that means “Are we all mute?” to which the reply is “Viva San Pietro!”
As St. Peter’s statue was carried onto the altar in St. Peter's Square, confetti shot over the crowd, to the delight of kids who picked it up and threw it around.
It was the first Fiesta for Annie Foley of Rockland who brought her small dog, Emma Rose, as she and her boyfriend, Gloucester native Mike Carter, attended the festivities. They’ve been dating for two years and this was their first Fiesta together.
“Well, COVID wiped out the last two years,” Carter said.
“I love everything,” she said of what she liked about Fiesta after seeing the Greasy Pole competition that afternoon at a packed Pavilion Beach. “I love life.”
“People, family, that’s what I love about it,” said David Adams of Gloucester as he marched in the procession.
“So awesome that we are here again after being off for three years,” said City Council President Valerie Gilman as she, too, walked in the procession before joining several members of the City Council on stage, which also included dignitaries, members of the Fiesta Committee, the new commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Gloucester, James Bridges, and city officials.
“People are pretty pumped about it,” said Mayor Greg Verga about Fiesta’s return as he headed into the opening ceremony where hundreds were gathered.
The Rev. James “Jim” Archadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport, cried “Viva San Pietro!” before saying a prayer to open Fiesta.
“As I look around here tonight, it has a very different look since we were last here in 2019,” said St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee President Joseph Novello, who had a list of 204 names who were associated with Fiesta who have died since the event was last held, and whose names will be mentioned at a Mass celebrated on Sunday.
“This year’s Fiesta is dedicated in their memory,” Novello said.
“Anybody here not Sicilian?” Verga asked the crowd. “Don’t be embarrassed. Raise your hand if you’re not Sicilian. Well, I have a surprise for you. You are in the Fiesta zone, so you are officially Sicilian this whole weekend. Welcome to the family.”
“What a wonderful thing it is to be here with this great crowd,” said state Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, “to see the spirit and the soul of our city after two long years. We are back!”
After remarks urging the crowd to fight for the fishing community, Tarr gave his remarks in Italian, which he does annually to honor the traditions of Fiesta.
“All right, I want a show of hands,” said state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, “how many people missed Senator Tarr giving his Italian remarks in the last three years? How long have we waited. Good job, Senator.”
“The fact that this Fiesta has endured 95 years of celebrations," Ferrante said, "year after year speaks volumes to everybody, everybody who is here tonight to celebrate. So thank you, buona fiesta, and ma che siamo tutti mutti! Viva! Viva! Viva!”