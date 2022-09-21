Campbell Funeral Home hosted its annual Public Safety Appreciation Cookouts at its locations in Gloucester last Friday and in Beverly last Thursday.
Personnel from the Gloucester Police and Fire Departments, Beverly Police and Fire Departments, Rockport Police Department, Hamilton Police Department, Wenham Police and Fire Department, Northeast Regional Ambulance and others were treated to a meal from Super Sub Shop/Casual Catering Inc. at the events.
About this feature
