Five Gloucester High School students received top awards for academic achievement in their junior year and 20 students were presented the annual Sawyer Medals for their scholastic work in ceremonies Wednesday evening at the school.
After remarks by Superintendent Dr. Ben Lummis, School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy and Mayor Greg Verga the following awards were announced:
College Women’s Club of Cape Ann Award, given to the highest achieving student according to his or her grade point average at the end of junior year, was presented by the club's Marie Orlando to Tyler Jacob Weed.
Harvard Prize Book, awarded to the second highest achieving student according to his or her average at the end of junior year, was presented by Gloucester High Principal Greg Cook to Elijah Rahal Sarrouf.
National Merit Scholarship Preliminary SAT Semi-Finalist, awarded for high performance on the qualifying test in 2021, were presented by Cook to Benjamin William Carpenter and Tyler Jacob Weed.
National Merit Scholarship Preliminary SAT Letter of Commendation, awarded for outstanding performance on the qualifying test in 2021, was presented by Cook to Seamus Matthew Buckley.
The Sawyer Medal
Members of the Classes of 2023 to 2026 were awarded the Sawyer Medal. For the Sawyer Medal, the boy and girl with top grades from each of the senior and junior classes and the top five students in the sophomore and freshman classes are selected. The rating is based on their cumulative grade-point averages from the previous year and recipients cannot have won in the past.
Samuel Sawyer, after whom the award is named, gave much of himself and his earnings toward promoting education in Gloucester.
The award is a more than 140-year-old tradition.
Sawyer, born in Gloucester in 1815, donated the bell and clock at City Hall, built a public library in an old home, and left more than 700 acres of land to the city — now called Ravenswood Park — after his death in 1899. Sawyer Free Library bears his name.
In his will, he left his business earnings in a foundation to bestow medals of recognition on the brightest students in Gloucester.
Lummis presented the medals to:
Class of 2023: Benjamin William Carpenter and Chloe Alexandra deGaspe Beaubien.
Class of 2024: Allison Marie Merchant and Jackson Samuel Pierce.
Class of 2025: Jeremiah William Bushfield, Brady Kenneth Messier, Hannah Joy Olson, Grace Marie Tierney and Sawyer Kenneth Towne.
Class of 2026: Isla Kathleen Black, Santana Jade Faria, Sean William Buckley, Niava Luca Friday, Georgana Christine Cauthers, Keagan Elizabeth Jewell, Jackson Troy Cody, Madison Mae Jewell, Lyall Gallas Cunningham, Esme Rose Sarrouf and Myles Tran-Harrison.
Several of the winners were not in attendance as they were in final rehearsal for the school's award-winning theater club presentation of “Clue: On Stage” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Show times are at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. It is reserved seating; the theater club encourages patrons to pre-purchase tickets and select a seat prior to arrival. Advance discounted tickets are $13, $8 for seniors, students and Gloucester Public Schools staff. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3VOwa2M or at the door.