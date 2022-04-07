In a show of solidarity for sexual abuse survivors, the annual Take Back the Night March hit Gloucester’s streets Thursday evening.
Members of the community, survivors and supporters joined representatives of the Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse in both the march and a gathering afterward. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
The gathering included performances from local artists and activists inspired by survivor stories, live spoken word and art creation from young adults and to honor the experiences and resilience of sexual abuse survivors.
Advocates say most sexual assaults go unreported.
The Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse was founded in response to a 1998 Community Health Needs Assessment, which identified domestic violence as a major public health concern in Gloucester. To learn more about the coalition, contact Amber Gaumnitz at amberg@hawcdv.org, or Shaina Doberman at sdoberman@jri.org.
To access sexual assault survivor services, contact the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center’s hotline at 877-509-9922.