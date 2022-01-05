Thank you note

Red Kettle Drive
I would like to take this time to personally thank all the volunteers that helped us in our Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive this holiday season.
Although we fell short of our projected goal, we still had a successful campaign. The money you have raised will help provide a safety net for the people of our community that fall between the cracks of social programs that are presently in place.
We are truly grateful for the generosity of the community. It is a remarkable statement about the kind of people we are and makes us all very proud to call Gloucester home.
The gift of time is truly a gift from the heart. There is a heartfelt, good feeling that one has just from ringing the bell and knowing that you are helping someone less fortunate than you. Just ask someone who has wrung the bell; they all have stories — the person whose home was burned down, or the wartime vet who was granted leave for R&R and was met by the Salvation Army and given a $20 bill, or the homeless person who slipped through the cracks and was given a place to stay, something to eat — and many, many more. And after every story, they reach into their pocket for money to put into the kettle and then look you in the eyes and say thank you for doing this. To say the least, it is a humbling feeling. When the water dries from your eyes, you ring again, just waiting for the next story and knowing you are making a difference. Personally, I can say that bell ringing has made my Christmas holidays so much more fulfilling.
Over the past six or so years our Red Kettle Campaign has raised over $135,000. That money has been used for those in need in our community. But this doesn’t happen by itself. There are many people who have helped us and even though they may not want to be recognized, they deserve to be.
Thank you to Sandra and Gina for counting and depositing the money that came in from the kettles; Peter Sauchuk, manager of Market Basket in Gloucester, for allowing us to use the space for us to ring the bell and also for providing us a secure place to store our kettles, signs and stands; and to all the bell ringers in the past and present for so generously volunteering your time.
A special thank you to all the people who spent many hours helping us this season: Dave and Ginny Morey, Kevin and Lisa Foley, Mike and Ann Ronan, Karin and Kenny Porter, Dave and Maryann Amero, Connie and Amanda Orlando, Domenic Ciolino, Spike Ramsden, Sharon Swan, James Musia, Tony Corrao, George Roark, Eileen Kelly, Bob Gillis, Elizabeth Carey, Laura Eurich, Kerry McKenna, Jennifer McDougall, Patty Knaggs, Ron Goulart, Jennifer Anderson, Deb Schradeick, Connie Condon, Jim Perry, Fred Ebinger, Eileen Burnham, Bob Ryan, Lisa Celentano, Pamela White, Lisa Leahy, Dottie Linquata.
I would also like to thank those who perhaps could not ring the bell but sent in donations. A special thanks to the following people for their very generous donations: Robert and Eileen Matz, Dick Wilson, Deb Eliason, Karen Budrow, and Thomas and Carolyn Lawlor.
And finally, I would like to acknowledge our oldest and most dedicated bell ringer, Frank Lander. Frank has spent a lifetime of volunteering for many organizations in this community and raising money for people and organizations in need, His time and commitment to have made life better for many people in this community.
Frank has spent endless hours bell-ringing and at 90 years old he is an inspiration to all of us.
It is people like these that make Gloucester a special place to live. So, just like the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” the next time you hear the bell ringing and see that red kettle, just remember maybe it really is “an angel receiving their wings.”
For those of you who would still like to donate, please make checks payable to The Salvation Army and put “Gloucester Red Kettle Drive” on the memo line, and drop off or mail care of The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
May your year ahead be blessed with peace, love, and health.
Lenny Linquata,
Organizer of Gloucester’ Red Kettle Campaign