Gratitude from Care Dimensions
I want to express my deep gratitude for all the members of the Cape Ann and North Shore communities who voted for Care Dimensions in BankGloucester’s 2022 Banking for the Community Program. Thanks to your votes, BankGloucester awarded us a $1,000 donation to help sustain our mission of caring for our friends and neighbors with serious illnesses.
For nearly 45 years, Care Dimensions has helped thousands of community members on their end-of-life journeys, providing compassionate care and comfort that enables patients to spend quality time with loved ones. Donations and community support helps ensure comprehensive clinical, emotional, social and spiritual care is available to patients and families walking their end-of-life paths now and in the future. We are thankful for your support.
Stephanie Patel, MD,
President and CEO,
Care Dimensions