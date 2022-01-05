Pigeon Cove Circle
Rockport’s Pigeon Cove Circle would like to thank the following for their contributions to our recent Open House and Christmas Fair. Community support helped make these events a great success! Thank you!
Barbara Catalina, Gloucester; Claire Franklin, Rockport; Gail and Peter Jenner, Gloucester; Marianne Paquette, Rockport; Christine Pitman, Rockport; Esther Young, Lanesville; Beauport Hotel, Gloucester; Brothers Brew Cafe, Rockport; Vito of Fisherman’s Wharf, Gloucester; Roy Moore Lobster Co., Rockport; My Place by the Sea, Rockport; Shore Thing Rockport; and Wolf Hill Garden Center, Gloucester.