The ovens at The Open Door were filled with with turkeys Thursday morning as volunteers with the Lester S. Wass Post 3 of the American Legion cooked and readied holiday meals for more 600 people.
For the second year in row because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legion volunteers did not serve up the usual sit-down meal at the Washington Street post.
The Legion provided full Thanksgiving meals — at no cost to the recipients — to more than 600 seniors, shut-ins, veterans, homeless and other members of the general public in Gloucester, Manchester, Rockport, Essex and Ipswich, said post Commander Mark Nestor.
About 50 volunteers — including members of Gloucester High School's JROTC program, Gloucester's David G. Ouellet Division of the U.S. Navy Sea Cadets and Legion staff — utilized The Open Door's kitchen and facility on Emerson Avenue to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for delivery that same day.
Then, Nestor said more than 60 volunteer drivers delivered the free meals to residents who signed up for the service over the last few weeks.