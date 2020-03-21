CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “Basic Needs” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Sarah Gindel, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP, established by his family in his memory, is awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Charlie Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
