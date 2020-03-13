PET THERAPY: Care Dimensions seeks volunteers with therapy dogs to provide pet therapy to hospice patients in a variety of settings throughout Greater Boston and on the North Shore. Volunteers receive hospice training and ongoing support while visiting hospice patients and their caregivers. Contact Sheryl Meehan at SMeehan@caredimensions.org or 978-750-9321.
VOLUNTEER BUSINESS COUNSELORS with business ownership or management experience are needed by SCORE to provide free confidential business counseling to local people who want to start a business, buy or sell a business, or improve the performance of an existing business. SCORE N.E. Massachusetts has 34 business counselors with varied business backgrounds that met with more than 2,000 clients last year in Gloucester and 11 other regional locations. Nationwide there are more than 12,400 SCORE volunteer counselors. www.scorenemass.org. Email membership@scorenemass.org. 978-973-8948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.