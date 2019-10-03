ROAD TO RECOVERY program of the American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Drivers use their own vehicles. Schedule is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. 1-800-ACS-2345. www.cancer.org.
VISITOR CENTER VOLUNTEERS are sought by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization which runs the only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann. It is looking for residents who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors. Days and hours are flexible. Call Barb Sienkiewicz at 978-283-1601.
