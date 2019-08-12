AMERICAN RED CROSS of Northeast Massachusetts is a humanitarian organization that assists disaster victims and helps community members prevent, prepare for, and respond to emergencies. Organization relies on the generosity of its dedicated volunteers and is always eager to welcome more. 978-922-2224.
BUSTING BREAST CANCER INITIATIVE of Essex County needs volunteer workshop leaders from Essex, Gloucester and Manchester, as well as a fundraising administrator and a publicity coordinator. The National Breast Cancer Prevention Project/Know Breast Cancer, based in Manchester, will teach Essex County women three safe, inexpensive and healthy ways to help stop breast cancer before it can start. NBCPP/Know Breast Cancer is a nonprofit educational organization. www.knowbreastcancer.net. Email info@knowbreastcancer.net. 978-526-8702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.