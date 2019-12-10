HOLIDAY MEAL BASKETS: A donation of $30 provides a turkey, potatoes, butternut squash, apples, stuffing, cranberry and more to a local family in need. Make checks payable to: The Open Door, and write “turkey” in the memo line. 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930. To donate online or for more information please visit www.foodpantry.org.
CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP, established by his family in his memory, will be awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Charlie Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
