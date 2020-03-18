SWEET STITCHES, a group that sews dresses out of fabric and pillowcases for Little Dresses for Africa and makes shorts and bags out of T-shirts, welcomes sewers of all levels. People are also needed to help with placing accessories. Sweet Stitches meets at the Gloucester United Church on the first and third Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call Julie Kesterson at 978-290-9312, sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com, or visit Little Dresses for Africa/Gloucester, Ma. on Facebook.
ACTION INC.’s ADULT EDUCATION program is looking for a volunteer or intern to help tutor students preparing for the writing test for their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test, formerly known as GED). If you are interested in becoming a writing tutor, please contact Michele Ameno, mameno@actioninc.org, 978.282.1000 x130.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS are needed to transport elders to medical appointments for SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program. Drivers are needed throughout the North Shore. The volunteer’s commitment is flexible. The volunteer determines when and how often they can help. Call 978-281-1750, ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
